Invitation to participate in research on petrochemical project management
October 2024
News
We are conducting a research study to explore the relationship between project managers’ engineering knowledge, and the success of industrial automation and control (IAC) projects in the petrochemical industry. Your insight and experiences are vital to this research, and we would like to invite you to take part in our survey. Your participation will provide valuable insights that could lead to enhanced project management practices within the petrochemical industry.
We express our sincere gratitude for your consideration of this invitation. Your expertise will not only contribute to the success of this study, but also serve to advance the field of project management in complex industrial settings.
To participate in the survey please visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2H5B8JB
For more information contact Taurayi Simbanegavi, PhD candidate,Postgraduate School of Engineering Management, University of Johannesburg, +27 82 942 1214, simbanegavi@gmail.com
