FUCHS mining lubricants range
October 2024
Motion Control & Drives
Ongoing pressure on commodity prices and reduced output has seen the global mining industry focus increasingly on energy efficiency and optimising production. “There is a major emphasis on cutting costs, especially in terms of proactive maintenance, which is where our products play a key role,” says Dave Gons, national manager, mining Africa at FUCHS Lubricants South Africa.
“Regardless of market conditions, we focus on helping our mining customers become more efficient. By using superior products, they can actually save money through improved maintenance regimes and longer component life. Even when the market is down, we believe we have a role in supporting our customers. Unfortunately, some businesses cut costs in areas like lubrication, which might offer short-term savings but lead to long-term costs,” explains sales director Andrew Cowling.
Sales director, Andrew Cowling.
National manager, mining Africa, Dave Gons.
Gons points out that specific products like CEPLATTYN GT 10 and TITAN UTTO PRO 102 have critical OEM approvals. The latter is a premium performance multifunctional oil for gears, axles and hydraulic systems, with improved wear protection and a range of application temperatures. It has been especially developed and approved for Volvo axles with built-in wet brakes in construction machinery.
The former is a high-viscosity adhesive lubricant for heavy-duty open gears, such as on kilns, mills and driers in the raw materials industry. A synthetic base oil, it has new types of additives and a combination of white, reaction-effective solid lubricants. This guarantees extraordinarily good wear protection and an extremely high lubricant film stability.
Gons points out that certification is increasingly important in the mining industry, both for on- and off-highway equipment. “The fact that TITAN UTTO PRO 102 has specific approval for Volvo fills a gap in our portfolio. CEPLATTYN GT 10 is our flagship open gear product and is used by some major mines,” he says. “It is about offering a complete product range and showing that we are on top of certifications and accreditations for leading OEMs. Having such niche products on display will attract interest in our broader portfolio. That has been our strength – offering products that some competitors might not have. Often, that is our entry point with mining customers, and then we can expand the conversation to include our services, support and other products.”
FUCHS had a significant presence at Electra Mining Africa 2024, where the company showcased its niche and speciality products, and also its complete offering for all types of mining operations and mining clients. Among these were its calcium sulphonate greases. “This is a futureproof product, especially as lithium costs fluctuate, with incredible development underpinning it. Calcium sulphonate is a much more natural lubricant compared to others and is more efficient and cost-effective, as less product is required for improved results. This is because the calcium itself acts as a lubricant,” concludes Gons.
For more information contact Fuchs Lubricants South Africa, +27 11 565 9738, kayla.vanvught@fuchs.com, www.fuchs.com/za
Further reading:
ABB’s value-adding products and solutions
ABB South Africa
Motion Control & Drives
A technology leader driving the digital transformation of industries, with a history of innovation spanning over 130 years, ABB had a major presence at Electra Mining Africa 2024.
Read more...
Hexapod for high-precision positioning and motion tasks
Motion Control & Drives
Aerotech, the specialist for motion control and positioning systems, presents its new hexapod. The HEX150-125HL is suitable for high-precision positioning and motion tasks down to the nanometre range.
Read more...
Machinery breakdown: mitigation and preparation
Motion Control & Drives
Any business relying on machinery and equipment for its operations is exposed to the probability of significant financial losses due to a breakdown of a key piece of machinery that isn’t quickly or easily replaced or repaired.
Read more...
Kama expands its welding and cutting capability
Motion Control & Drives
Kama Coils and Transformers has acquired the exclusive agency for Hugong Welding Machines, a global leader in welding and cutting technology. Hugong welding machines are renowned for their cutting-edge technology and superior performance in welding and cutting applications.
Read more...
SEW-EURODRIVE’s growing local range drives entry into new markets
SEW-EURODRIVE
Motion Control & Drives
SEW-EURODRIVE has rolled out an even greater selection of planetary drives as part of its strategy to ‘close the loop’ in its product offerings by expanding into more industry sectors.
Read more...
World’s strongest land-based crane
Motion Control & Drives
Mammoet, the world’s largest engineered heavy lifting and transport company, has launched the world’s strongest land-based crane, the SK6000.
Read more...
High-performance motion control system
Motion Control & Drives
Aerotech will be presenting its high-performance motion control and positioning systems at SPS in Nuremberg in November. This year’s highlight is the latest version 2.8 of its Automation1 motion control platform.
Read more...
2-in-1 drive system for horizontal, inclined or vertical applications
Motion Control & Drives
RUD’s innovative 2-in-1 drive system, stands out for its flexible deflection ranging from 90 to 180°. This feature allows the chain drive system to be used for horizontal, ascending, and vertical movements.
Read more...
Wind turbine solutions to support the energy transition
Motion Control & Drives
A range of wind turbine lubricants is available from African Group Lubricants, the authorised distributor of Mobil lubricants in southern Africa. These include the Mobil SHC Gear 320 WT fully synthetic gear oil for wind turbines, which has such long-lasting durability that it comes with a ten-year warranty.
Read more...
R20 million crane modernisation programme
Motion Control & Drives
Konecranes and Demag South Africa was recently awarded a R20 million crane electrical modernisation contract for an industrial company based in southern Africa.
Read more...