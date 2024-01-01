FUCHS mining lubricants range

Ongoing pressure on commodity prices and reduced output has seen the global mining industry focus increasingly on energy efficiency and optimising production. “There is a major emphasis on cutting costs, especially in terms of proactive maintenance, which is where our products play a key role,” says Dave Gons, national manager, mining Africa at FUCHS Lubricants South Africa.

“Regardless of market conditions, we focus on helping our mining customers become more efficient. By using superior products, they can actually save money through improved maintenance regimes and longer component life. Even when the market is down, we believe we have a role in supporting our customers. Unfortunately, some businesses cut costs in areas like lubrication, which might offer short-term savings but lead to long-term costs,” explains sales director Andrew Cowling.



Sales director, Andrew Cowling.



National manager, mining Africa, Dave Gons.

Gons points out that specific products like CEPLATTYN GT 10 and TITAN UTTO PRO 102 have critical OEM approvals. The latter is a premium performance multifunctional oil for gears, axles and hydraulic systems, with improved wear protection and a range of application temperatures. It has been especially developed and approved for Volvo axles with built-in wet brakes in construction machinery.

The former is a high-viscosity adhesive lubricant for heavy-duty open gears, such as on kilns, mills and driers in the raw materials industry. A synthetic base oil, it has new types of additives and a combination of white, reaction-effective solid lubricants. This guarantees extraordinarily good wear protection and an extremely high lubricant film stability.

Gons points out that certification is increasingly important in the mining industry, both for on- and off-highway equipment. “The fact that TITAN UTTO PRO 102 has specific approval for Volvo fills a gap in our portfolio. CEPLATTYN GT 10 is our flagship open gear product and is used by some major mines,” he says. “It is about offering a complete product range and showing that we are on top of certifications and accreditations for leading OEMs. Having such niche products on display will attract interest in our broader portfolio. That has been our strength – offering products that some competitors might not have. Often, that is our entry point with mining customers, and then we can expand the conversation to include our services, support and other products.”

FUCHS had a significant presence at Electra Mining Africa 2024, where the company showcased its niche and speciality products, and also its complete offering for all types of mining operations and mining clients. Among these were its calcium sulphonate greases. “This is a futureproof product, especially as lithium costs fluctuate, with incredible development underpinning it. Calcium sulphonate is a much more natural lubricant compared to others and is more efficient and cost-effective, as less product is required for improved results. This is because the calcium itself acts as a lubricant,” concludes Gons.

