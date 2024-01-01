Monitoring voltage continuously

Get a more comprehensive view of equipment and overall plant health while improving the accuracy of power calculations with Turck Banner’s new AC voltage sensor. Sensor data is easily accessed via the Modbus RTU interface and is pre-scaled to simplify the commissioning process.
Monitoring the power consumption of equipment is further simplified when used with Banner Engineering’s Asset Monitoring Gateway with SNAP ID and AC current sensors; together, they provide a turnkey power monitoring solution without any programming necessary to get started. The AC Voltage Sensor also works well within Banner Engineering’s Snap Signal condition monitoring ecosystem.
Power supply with scalability optimised Schneider Electric South Africa
Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric has introduced the Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular to the South African marketplace. This robust uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is designed to protect critical loads while offering third-party verified Live Swap functionality.
Read more...Prioritising arc flash safety Comtest
Electrical Power & Protection
Comtest has developed a range of thermal imaging and wireless testing tools from Fluke, designed to ensure safety is the top priority for engineers working in potentially dangerous arc flash zones.
Read more...Condition monitoring to go Turck Banner Southern Africa
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Anyone who wants to efficiently monitor the climate in control cabinets will find a comprehensive range of control cabinet monitors for the DIN rail in Turck Banner’s cabinet condition monitoring family.
Read more...Advanced harmonic power analyser
Electrical Power & Protection
Industries with high motor usage such as milling, bottling plants, plastic manufacturing, and refrigeration often struggle with electrical inefficiencies that lead to increased costs and potential equipment damage. Many of these businesses are unaware of the impact of electrical harmonics – additional, unwanted frequencies created by nonlinear loads like computers,variable speed drives and LED lighting.
Read more...Energy efficiency with lighting
Electrical Power & Protection
Over the past decade, more companies have come to understand the benefits of retrofitting their industrial facilities’ lighting solutions. Referro Systems is able to realise significant energy savings for its clients.
Read more...Simplify condition monitoring with one gateway Turck Banner Southern Africa
Industrial Wireless
By seamlessly integrating wired and wireless devices, Turck Banner’s DXM1200-X2 brings condition monitoring to every part of a facility: easy-to-access areas, hard-to-reach places, and everywhere in between, including harsh environments with an IP67-rated housing.
Read more...No more shocking, inaccurate insulation testing Comtest
Electrical Power & Protection
Fluke has introduced the Fluke 1535 and 1537 2500 V insulation resistance testers, engineered to simplify frontline troubleshooting, whether on the factory floor or working in the field at a solar installation.
Read more...Paper trail of energy optimisation
Electrical Power & Protection
Over 3,8 million tons of paper products are produced in South Africa each year, and thermal energy plays a pivotal role in both the preparation of raw materials and the pressing and drying of the fibre layers that are ultimately processed into these products. The R50 billion local pulp and paper industry faces exciting opportunities, but also some obstacles, as it seeks to boost competitiveness and contain costs.