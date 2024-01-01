Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Electrical Power & Protection



Print this page printer friendly version

Energy efficiency with lighting

October 2024 Electrical Power & Protection

Over the past decade, more companies have come to understand the benefits of retrofitting their industrial facilities’ lighting solutions. “Not only does it hold more environmental benefits, as they significantly reduce carbon dioxide emissions, but these LED lights also have extended working life, and slash electricity bills and overhead costs. As official distributor for Pure Light LED Products, Referro Systems, a key distributor of control and automation solutions, is able to realise significant energy savings for its clients.


In a recent example, the replacement of outdated fluorescent lights at a large industrial client’s facilities with Pure Light LED lights fitted with built-in LMS reduced its electricity bill from a projected R4,5 million a year to a mere R193 000 per year, according to Referro Systems. “Prior to the Pure Light installation, they were consuming 351 kW for lighting. Following the installation, consumption is estimated to have dropped to 62 kW, with even further energy savings based on occupancy and daylight harvesting,” says managing director, Adrian van Wyk.

The World Economic Forum’s ‘Transforming Energy Demand’ report released earlier this year highlights that retrofitting existing buildings could reduce their energy intensity by almost 40%, and that creating more energy-efficient buildings offers the potential to reduce global energy demand by 12%. According to Sean Smith, CEO of Pure Light, few realise that lighting of warehouse and logistics facilities contributes as much as 70% to a business’ electricity bill. “With the latest increases in electricity charges in South Africa, this is particularly relevant,” he notes.

Whether upgrading or retrofitting, Pure Light’s advanced LED luminaires guarantee significant energy savings. They have improved Lux intensity, thus contributing to improved productivity, a better working environment and enhanced worker safety, while also complying with occupational health and safety legislation.

Smith says that an integrated light management system optimises when and where lighting is required due to time of day, season and personnel occupation, switching off unnecessary lighting when it is not needed. Customers that opt for this system can expect a further 15% saving on their monthly electricity account. Retrofitting from fluorescent lights to LED lights also holds significant benefits for those businesses considering a switch to solar. “Changing to a Pure Light installation can save literally hundreds of thousands of rands on a solar installation capital cost due to a reduced demand requirement from panels, inverters and batteries,” he adds.

In both greenfields and brownfields projects, system designers implement the Pure Light products in standard software programs to optimise the positioning and type of luminaires required, ensuring maximum lighting efficiency for a given process or operation. Smith highlights that Pure Light has also developed innovative service offerings where premises are occupied by tenants who want the cost benefits that Pure Light brings, but face a landlord who shies away from the capital expenditure.

“We can offer a Pure Light installation in the premises occupied by the tenant at no upfront capital cost to the landlord. The tenant, who is responsible for the electricity bill, can enter into a service agreement with us for either a fixed monthly fee or a percentage of the saving achieved by switching to our energy efficient systems,” he says.

Local manufacturing translates to high quality, with advanced technology products that have been designed for local conditions and flexible service options. Despite these benefits, Smith says there are still those who focus solely on the cheapest options, which often are not the low-cost options they initially appear to be. “Like many others, the lighting market suffers with a deluge of imported poor quality, cheap products that promise quality performance but seldom perform. Pure Light products are locally certified at SANAS accredited facilities, ensuring peace of mind for customers,” he concludes.

For more information contact Referro Systems, +27 12 349 1297, info@referro.co.za, www.referro.co.za




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Power supply with scalability optimised
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric has introduced the Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular to the South African marketplace. This robust uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is designed to protect critical loads while offering third-party verified Live Swap functionality.

Read more...
Prioritising arc flash safety
Comtest Electrical Power & Protection
Comtest has developed a range of thermal imaging and wireless testing tools from Fluke, designed to ensure safety is the top priority for engineers working in potentially dangerous arc flash zones.

Read more...
Advanced harmonic power analyser
Electrical Power & Protection
Industries with high motor usage such as milling, bottling plants, plastic manufacturing, and refrigeration often struggle with electrical inefficiencies that lead to increased costs and potential equipment damage. Many of these businesses are unaware of the impact of electrical harmonics – additional, unwanted frequencies created by nonlinear loads like computers,variable speed drives and LED lighting.

Read more...
Simplifying battery management for remote dual-voltage systems
Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists Electrical Power & Protection
Ian Loudon, international marketing and sales manager at remote monitoring specialist, Omniflex outlines the advantages of dual-voltage power supply in field environments.

Read more...
Monitoring voltage continuously
Turck Banner Southern Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Get a more comprehensive view of equipment and overall plant health while improving the accuracy of power calculations with Turck Banner’s new AC voltage sensor.

Read more...
IP67 power supplies with IO-Link interface for direct voltage
ifm - South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Almost all electrical automation technology components require a voltage supply with 24 V DC. ifm presents new power supplies that meet the IP67 protection rating and can thus provide the voltage directly where it is needed.

Read more...
No more shocking, inaccurate insulation testing
Comtest Electrical Power & Protection
Fluke has introduced the Fluke 1535 and 1537 2500 V insulation resistance testers, engineered to simplify frontline troubleshooting, whether on the factory floor or working in the field at a solar installation.

Read more...
Paper trail of energy optimisation
Electrical Power & Protection
Over 3,8 million tons of paper products are produced in South Africa each year, and thermal energy plays a pivotal role in both the preparation of raw materials and the pressing and drying of the fibre layers that are ultimately processed into these products. The R50 billion local pulp and paper industry faces exciting opportunities, but also some obstacles, as it seeks to boost competitiveness and contain costs.

Read more...
Reducing the carbon footprint by eliminating SF6
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
SF6 is a manmade gas widely used in the electricity industry for insulation and current breaking, and in medium- and high-voltage equipment. Unfortunately it is also the world’s most potent greenhouse gas. One important step is implementing SF6-free equipment in today’s modernised grid infrastructure.

Read more...
Keeping South Africa’s data centres lit and reliable
Electrical Power & Protection
South Africa’s power grid and data centres are feeling the heat. These digital powerhouses not only keep our online world spinning, but are also fuelling the recent AI revolution, yet their ever-expanding capabilities hinge on one critical requirement: an uninterrupted power supply.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved