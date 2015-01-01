WearCheck leads the way in condition monitoring

October 2024 Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration

Minimising maintenance costs of mining and power-generating machinery and maximising its operational efficiency – these goals form the foundation of the proactive/preventive maintenance services provided by the expert technicians at leading condition monitoring specialist company, WearCheck.

The team is on a mission to safeguard the performance of components in industrial machinery by constantly monitoring its output and functionality, to detect any potential niggles and rectify them long before they escalate into major problems. WearCheck customers hail from a wide range of sectors, but predominantly mining, power-generation and engineering, and have access to a comprehensive selection of monitoring techniques.

The scientific analysis of used oil, fuel, and other fluids, forms the staple service in WearCheck’s condition monitoring programme. This fundamental technique, which the company has perfected over nearly 50 years, involves analysing oil samples using various laboratory instruments, to determine whether traces of certain elements are present in the sample. These particles are indicative of what wear and tear is going on in the component, giving the technicians important clues about potentially disastrous machine breakdown.

WearCheck’s specialist diagnosticians analyse the data and provide expert advice about whether to repair or replace the component in question, and the urgency of the situation. Armed with this critical information, maintenance teams can triage machine servicing and ensure that production is interrupted as little as possible.

Supplementing WearCheck’s oil analysis service are further specialised monitoring techniques, all of which are provided by teams which are experts in their respective fields. Various machines and components require different testing and monitoring. Some of the options include asset reliability care (ARC) services, water analysis, transformer chemistry services, and advanced field services (AFS), which include non-destructive testing, technical compliance and rope condition assessment. Additionally, WearCheck’s lubrication-enabled reliability (LER), gives customers personalised programmes to assist with keeping their lubrication systems shipshape.

WearCheck MD, Neil Robinson has complete faith in the condition monitoring services provided by the company. “We have witnessed time and again how a client improves productivity by detecting probable or possible issues and fixing them before they become certain problems. By circumventing potential downtime, an operation is able to produce optimum output. This in turn translates to a positive effect on the bottom line. In short, WearCheck’s condition monitoring saves time and money for our customers.

“Our company has been perfecting these techniques for nearly 50 years, and adding to our range of services as new technology evolves. We are proud of the fact that WearCheck is recognised as a leader in the condition monitoring arena,” Robinson continues.

WearCheck is currently the only company on the African continent that has earned multiple quality confirmation certificates, which include ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 certification, and ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation. These are audited regularly, and the company has never failed to have an accreditation or certification renewed.

WearCheck’s footprint spans 16 world-class laboratories in nine countries across Africa, Dubai and India. The company services clients in many additional industrial sectors, including renewable energy fleet management, aviation, and maritime.

Credit(s)

Wearcheck





