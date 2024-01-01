Hands-on learning and career development
October 2024
News
Bühler recently hosted its third annual Student Career Day Expo, aimed at inspiring the next generation with a variety of career possibilities. This year’s event welcomed students from four local schools for a day packed with discovery, learning and inspiration. The goal of the event was to introduce students to the exciting career paths available at Bühler and to guide them in making informed choices for their future studies. The day featured a series of comprehensive sessions showcasing various aspects of Bühler’s operations. Each department − ranging from Finance, Sales, Marketing and Procurement to Information Technology, Human Resources, Process Engineering, Customer Services, Manufacturing and Automation − offered insightful talks, highlighting the diverse career opportunities and the collaborative efforts that drive innovation and success at Bühler.
A standout moment of the day was the workshop tour, where students witnessed manufacturing engineering in action, and gained a practical understanding of the technologies and processes that underpin Bühler’s operations. To further inspire the students, a life coach delivered a motivating talk on realising one’s full potential, encouraging them to pursue their dreams with confidence. “Our Student Career Day Expo is a chance to ignite curiosity and ambition in young minds. Seeing the excitement and engagement from these students reassures us that we’re making a meaningful impact. We’re committed to continuing this tradition of inspiring future innovators and leaders,” says Bühler’s head of Human Resources, Rachael Madziwanyika.
For more information contact Taryn Browne, Bühler Southern Africa, +27 11 801 3500, taryn.browne@buhlergroup.com, www.buhlergroup.com
Further reading:
Reinstatement opportunity for ECSA registration
News
In 2023 the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) announced a special opportunity for engineers in South Africa to reinstate their registration status if it had been cancelled. This exclusive offer is available until the end of August 2024.
Read more...
South Africa’s first pilot CCUS research site
News
In a ground-breaking move for South Africa’s climate strategy, the Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Gwede Mantashe recently unveiled the country’s first pilot Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) research site in Leandra, Mpumalanga.
Read more...
Bolt and Engineering Distributors solidifies its position
News
Bolt and Engineering Distributors ensures that customers across diverse industry sectors receive the right machines and tools for the right application, backed by technical expertise, thorough product training and excellent customer service.
Read more...
From the editor's desk: The inhuman truth
Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control)
News
Among all the hype about generative AI, an over-the-top app that attracted my attention was NewsGPT. This claims to be a bias-free news channel with no reporters, and is an alternative to normal news. ...
Read more...
Bosch Rexroth appoints director of African Operations
Bosch Rexroth Africa
News
Bosch Rexroth Africa has appointed Alex Booth as the new director of African Operations.
Read more...
FUCHS fosters youth development and employability
News
FUCHS LUBRICANTS South Africa is not only committed to local innovation, but also has extensive training initiatives in place to foster youth development.
Read more...
Endress+Hauser celebrates 40 years
Endress+Hauser South Africa
News
Endress+Hauser South Africa was joined on its stand at Electra Mining Africa by valued customers, representatives, colleagues and industry friends for a spectacular cake cutting ceremony to celebrate 40 marvellous years in southern Africa.
Read more...
Global African Hydrogen Summit to fuel Africa’s green industrialisation
News
From its international soft launch at COP28 UAE in Dubai last December, the Road to Namibia campaign in support of the Global African Hydrogen Summit has evolved into a movement to fuel Africa’s green industrial revolution.
Read more...
Cutting-edge electromechanical solutions at Electra Mining Africa
ACTOM Electrical Machines
News
As a leading provider of electromechanical equipment and services, ACTOM presented a diverse range of products and innovations from its various divisions at the recent Electra Mining Africa exhibition.
Read more...
From nuclear scientist to ICT entrepreneur
News
A nuclear scientist turned enterprising trailblazer, Nomso Kana is reshaping Africa’s digital landscape through her visionary venture, Simsciex Technologies.
Read more...