Hands-on learning and career development

October 2024 News

Bühler recently hosted its third annual Student Career Day Expo, aimed at inspiring the next generation with a variety of career possibilities. This year’s event welcomed students from four local schools for a day packed with discovery, learning and inspiration. The goal of the event was to introduce students to the exciting career paths available at Bühler and to guide them in making informed choices for their future studies. The day featured a series of comprehensive sessions showcasing various aspects of Bühler’s operations. Each department − ranging from Finance, Sales, Marketing and Procurement to Information Technology, Human Resources, Process Engineering, Customer Services, Manufacturing and Automation − offered insightful talks, highlighting the diverse career opportunities and the collaborative efforts that drive innovation and success at Bühler.

A standout moment of the day was the workshop tour, where students witnessed manufacturing engineering in action, and gained a practical understanding of the technologies and processes that underpin Bühler’s operations. To further inspire the students, a life coach delivered a motivating talk on realising one’s full potential, encouraging them to pursue their dreams with confidence. “Our Student Career Day Expo is a chance to ignite curiosity and ambition in young minds. Seeing the excitement and engagement from these students reassures us that we’re making a meaningful impact. We’re committed to continuing this tradition of inspiring future innovators and leaders,” says Bühler’s head of Human Resources, Rachael Madziwanyika.

