Bolt and Engineering Distributors solidifies its position

October 2024 News

Bolt and Engineering Distributors (B.E.D.) continues to solidify its position as a leading provider of comprehensive industrial solutions. The company’s strategic partnerships with suppliers such as Fronius, Milwaukee Tool (represented locally by Upat) and Bolt Torque demonstrate how these suppliers leverage B.E.D.’s strong nationwide footprint and access to pivotal industries such as mining, general engineering, fabrication, and agriculture. B.E.D. ensures that customers across diverse industry sectors receive the right machines and tools for the right application, backed by technical expertise, thorough product training, and excellent customer service.

Commitment to safety, quality and customer support

CEO, Mike Giltrow emphasises the importance of selecting the right suppliers as a cornerstone of the company’s success across a wide range of vertical sectors. “We believe that our suppliers are as important as our customers. We work with established international and local brands that not only offer outstanding products, but also share our commitment to quality, safety and long-term customer satisfaction.”

In line with this, B.E.D. carefully evaluates supplier relationships to ensure that these align with its values and customer requirements: “Choosing the right supplier goes beyond product quality. We look for partners that provide strong technical support, ongoing training and innovation. Our suppliers do not just sell products: they collaborate with us to deliver comprehensive solutions tailored to each customer’s requirements, irrespective of the industry sector,” adds Giltrow.

More than just torque

A recent addition to the B.E.D. supplier portfolio, Bolt Torque offers cutting-edge torqueing and tensioning technology for industries such as wind power, ship repair, oil and gas. Angus Houston, global sales manager at Bolt Torque states: “B.E.D. provides essential onsite support, ensuring our torqueing solutions are well understood and properly implemented.” Houston also emphasises how B.E.D. facilitates Bolt Torque’s entry into various markets: “Our collaboration with B.E.D. ensures that end users, many of whom may not be aware of the advanced torqueing and tensioning solutions available to them, can access the right tools for the job. Through B.E.D.’s extensive footprint and network, we are able to showcase the benefits of our high-quality Plarad tools. We also offer a rental option, meaning less of a capital outlay for customers.”

The partnership also provides B.E.D. customers with access to Bolt Torque’s SANAS-certified calibration laboratory, ensuring the proper maintenance of their torque tools. “This service is critical across sectors where safety and precision are key, such as energy and infrastructure projects,” Houston adds.

Powering many industry sectors

Milwaukee Tool, locally represented by Upat, has significantly expanded its vertical sector reach thanks to B.E.D. Wayne Weber, COO of Upat, explains the effectiveness of this collaboration: “Through our partnership, we leverage B.E.D.’s sales team to bring Milwaukee Tool closer to customers and close the gap between the product and the customer.”

Milwaukee Tool’s M18 Platform is known for its extensive range of versatile tools such as drills, saws and impact drivers. Together with the MX FUEL Platform, which focuses on heavy-duty equipment such as concrete cutters and power generators, it caters to a wide range of industries. Powering this innovative product portfolio is its distinctive Red Lithium cordless battery technology with machine learning and advanced operational safety features.

“Upat and B.E.D. work together to introduce Milwaukee Tool’s unique technology to customers. We are proficient in all technical aspects of these tools, and B.E.D.’s team ensures that mining and other customer relationships are nurtured, helping us close deals and providing ongoing support. B.E.D. offers excellent after-sales service, which is key in ensuring long-term customer satisfaction,” adds Weber.

Giltrow shares his enthusiasm for Milwaukee Tool’s technology: “We have always wanted to align with a quality supplier at the forefront of battery-powered technology, and Milwaukee Tool is a leader in this field. Their products offer ease of use, portability, efficiency and durability, making them a perfect solution for mining, construction and many other sectors.”

Fronius: advanced welding solutions

B.E.D.’s partnership with Fronius spans over 15 years, and it has played a pivotal role in delivering top-tier welding solutions to multiple industries. Edric Van Der Walt, welding specialist for Africa at Fronius South Africa, highlights the importance of this collaboration: “Our advanced welding systems, including the iWave and TransSteel Pulse series, are designed for versatility and high performance. B.E.D. ensures these solutions reach a broad market, helping customers to get the best results.”

Fronius’s innovative welding systems, including the TransSteel, TPSi, iWave, Ignis and AccuPocket offerings, are well suited to challenging environments. Van Der Walt adds: “The partnership with B.E.D. enables us to provide sales support and technical expertise. Their team of area sales managers and experienced welding specialists ensure that our products are used accurately, meeting each sector’s specific demands.”

Andres Loaiza-Espinosa, Fronius export sales manager for Africa and Latin America, also emphasises the importance of innovation and collaboration: “Fronius and B.E.D. share a common ethos – ours expressed in our tag line ‘unleash your welding potential’ and B.E.D.’s in theirs – ‘it’s our business to know your business’. We introduce advanced welding technology, which provides significant advantages to customers across many different sectors. Together, we work closely to understand vertical sector-specific needs and tailor our solutions accordingly.”

He believes that B.E.D. has played a pivotal role in expanding Fronius’ presence and market penetration across the region: “Through our collaboration and synergy with B.E.D., we are able to reach customers in critical sectors such as mining, renewable energy, fabrication, and petrochemicals. B.E.D. ensures that our products and solutions, supported by expert training and technical service, meet the unique needs of South African businesses. We are not only motivating customers to engage with welding at a whole new level, but also jointly contributing to the country’s growth and development by providing the technology and support which drive industrial success.

“We are fully committed to building on the strong collaborative relationships we have cultivated with our suppliers and customers. Our goal is to continue expanding our reach, not just in mining and agriculture, but in every industry where our products can make a difference,” he concludes.

