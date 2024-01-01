Integrating HACCP management in manufacturing execution systems

October 2024 Editor's Choice

Why HACCP is important in the food industry

Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) is a systematic approach designed to identify, evaluate and control hazards throughout the food production process, providing a robust framework for safeguarding public health across various food industries, including meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit processing. HACCP principles are applicable across all sectors of the food industry, from production and processing to distribution and service. These principles have gained universal acceptance among government agencies and trade associations, highlighting their importance in safeguarding public health. By systematically applying HACCP principles, food producers can enhance safety and quality in their operations, ultimately benefitting both consumers and the industry as a whole.

Maintaining readily available, accurate and up-to-date records is crucial to prove the execution of monitoring HACCP activities and to demonstrate compliance with regulatory requirements. Documentation serves as evidence of the effectiveness of the HACCP plan and supports communication between all the operational teams, including production, food safety and quality. Essential records include hazard analyses, critical control point (CCP) monitoring logs, and documentation of corrective actions taken.

Why MES is important in the food Industry

In tandem, manufacturing execution systems (MES) monitor and manage manufacturing processes, facilitating real-time data collection, and enhance operational efficiency. At its core, an MES is designed to track and document the transformation of raw materials into finished products through the different processes and equipment involved in this transformation. It accomplishes this by collecting data directly from equipment and operators on the shop floor, offering a transparent view of the manufacturing process by making the information available in real-time through dashboards and human machine interfaces (HMI).

An MES, depending on the specific company and its processes, can include functionalities such as scheduling, order execution, production reporting, labour management, quality management and maintenance management. Through these capabilities, an MES provides critical information that supports informed decision making at all organisational levels.

One of the significant roles of the MES in a company is its ability to integrate data from various manufacturing systems such as scada, HMI and quality management systems (LIMS and QMS), and make it available within context to the company enterprise resource planning (ERP) system. By functioning as a central hub for data integration, an MES provides a comprehensive view of the production process, enabling manufacturers to identify inefficiencies and streamline operations. This real-time data monitoring allows for preventive maintenance and quick responses to production issues, ultimately enhancing operational efficiency and reducing downtime. In addition, the data collected, transformed and made available at this level also provides critical information needed by the ERP system for profitability calculations and by executives for decision making.

Why is integration important for food producers

Integration between these two critical systems aims to streamline compliance with food safety regulations while optimising production efficiency and reducing costs, making it particularly valuable in today’s competitive food market. If we think back a few years, a whole brand of food products disappeared from South African retail shelves almost overnight, due to a lack of readily available food safety data and a failure in HACCP practices.

One of the primary benefits of integrating HACCP management into an MES is the improvement in operational efficiency and the increase in data accuracy. By automating data collection and real-time monitoring, manufacturers can reduce manual data entry errors and improve data reliability. This streamlining leads to faster response times and shorter production cycles, ultimately lowering costs and increasing productivity. It can also enable earlier identification of potential issues and allow for preventive measures to be taken, as opposed to reactive corrective action only after major issues become apparent.

By leveraging MES software, manufacturers can effectively monitor CCPs, automate data collection, and improve traceability throughout the production process, thus ensuring adherence to stringent food safety standards. In addition, integration fosters better collaboration among stakeholders and facilitates continuous improvement in food safety protocols, which is essential for maintaining compliance in an increasingly regulated environment. Integration results in a more interconnected understanding of food safety risks, enabling producers to adopt a proactive approach to compliance. A unified system simplifies the process by consolidating various standards into a single framework, allowing businesses to focus on comprehensive compliance rather than navigating multiple individual standards at different points in the process. Furthermore, properly defined and integrated traceability systems can improve transparency throughout the supply chain, enabling rapid identification and containment of safety issues.

What is the challenge for food producers?

Despite its benefits, the integration of HACCP with the MES presents certain challenges. The complexity of integrating disparate systems can lead to difficulties in setup and configuration, which in turn leads to the need for complex technical training to ensure successful implementation. Additionally, issues such as data silos and inconsistencies in data formats complicate the integration of HACCP within the MES, further impeding successful implementation. In addition, a lack of standardised processes within companies may hinder implementation and scalability, potentially resulting in additional manual data entry, increased deviations and longer release times. To mitigate these challenges, it is recommended that companies engage cross-functional teams to assess and prioritise their integration needs, thereby ensuring a comprehensive decision-making process.

After the technical challenges have been addressed, companies also have to overcome the people issues such as resistance to change and mistrust of technology. Many South African enterprises face systemic issues related to workforce development, underscoring the need for comprehensive training programmes tailored to the specific needs of their employees. Enhancing access to training and education programmes for food handlers and processors is vital for promoting a culture of food safety and compliance. Improved awareness and knowledge enable stakeholders to implement better food safety management systems and reduce contamination risks, ultimately enhancing food safety outcomes.

Collaborative efforts among regulatory agencies, industry associations and educational institutions can promote the development of effective training initiatives, but this is unfortunately not happening in a practical sense.

What is next for food producers?

As the food industry evolves, the fusion of MES and HACCP principles will continue reshaping operational practices, driven by technological advancements such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and the internet of things (IoT), and also an increasing focus on sustainability and quality control measures. The adoption of cutting-edge technologies such as AI, ML and IoT is poised to redefine how MES and HACCP systems operate and interact. These technologies will enable real-time monitoring and data analysis, allowing food producers to respond rapidly to safety hazards and operational inefficiencies. In addition, AI and ML solutions will combine historical real-time and transactional data into models that can predict process, quality and hygiene outcomes, thus highlighting and preventing adverse conditions for food safety occurring in the process.

About Gerhard Greef



Gerhard Greef.

Gerhard Greeff has qualifications in chemical engineering, production management and quality management. He has been involved in manufacturing since 1987 and with software development and integration in the manufacturing operations management (MOM) field since 1999. Gerhard believes that a properly designed and implemented MOM system will improve operational effectiveness and efficiency and can add tremendous business value for any manufacturing company.

For more information contact Gerhard Greeff, Implementation Manager, TransLution Software, +27 11 803 5854, rsa.support@translutionsoftware.com, www.translutionsoftware.com

Credit(s)

TransLution Software





