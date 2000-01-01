South Africa’s first pilot CCUS research site
October 2024
News
Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Gwede Mantashe.
In a ground-breaking move for South Africa’s climate strategy, the Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Gwede Mantashe recently unveiled the country’s first pilot Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) research site in Leandra, Mpumalanga. This landmark development follows the successful completion of a geological characterisation study, including the drilling of a 1800-metre stratigraphic borehole at the Goedehoop site, confirming its suitability for safe and permanent CO2 storage. This site represents a crucial step towards deploying CCUS technology as a viable solution to mitigate CO2 emissions.
It marks a significant milestone in South Africa’s CCUS journey, which began in the mid 2000s when the potential for geological CO2 storage was first identified. In 2004, the then Department of Minerals and Energy, in collaboration with the CSIR, initiated a study to explore the feasibility of CCUS technology in South Africa. This study, followed by the publication of the Atlas on Geological Storage of Carbon Dioxide in South Africa, highlighted both onshore and offshore storage possibilities in regions such as the Zululand and Algoa Basins. Since 2021, the Council for Geoscience (CGS) has spearheaded the pilot project, conducting extensive research to identify suitable geological formations for CO2 storage, under the mandate of the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.
The completion of Phase 1 of the Pilot CCUS Research Project is a pivotal moment in South Africa’s efforts to combat climate change. CEO of the Council for Geoscience, Mosa Mabuza highlighted this achievement, stating, “With support from the South African government and the World Bank, CGS has made significant progress, including the completion of a comprehensive geological characterisation and feasibility study for the pilot injection plant. These findings reveal the site’s capacity to store up to 34 gigatons of CO2, paving the way for Phase 2, which will focus on the design, construction and injection phase.”
Minister Mantashe underscored the importance of the new CCUS research site in addressing South Africa’s status as one of the world’s highest CO2 emitters, particularly due to its heavy reliance on fossil fuels for energy production. “South Africa is responsible for approximately 500 million tons of CO2 emissions annually, largely from coal combustion. This initiative is a critical step towards reducing our carbon footprint,” he stated. “We urge all industry stakeholders to collaborate with us, providing the necessary financial and technical support to ensure the success of CCUS technology in South Africa.”
For more information contact Mahlatse Mononela, +27 67 426 1417, mmononela@geoscience.org.za, www.geoscience.org.za
