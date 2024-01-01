Editor's Choice
Reducing the carbon footprint by eliminating SF6

October 2024


Brighton Mwarehwa, offer and marketing director, Power Systems Business Unit at Schneider Electric.

The well-known adage ‘Rome wasn’t built in day’ certainly applies to the world’s move towards decarbonisation. However, the globe has come a long way since the 1st century BC, and initiatives such as modernising the grid with greener options are accelerating our journey.

Synthetic, odourless and highly stable, sulphur hexafluoride (SF6) is a manmade gas that has been widely used over decades in the electricity industry for insulation and current breaking, and in medium- and high-voltage equipment.

Unfortunately, SF6 is also the world’s most potent greenhouse gas (GHG), and has a global warming potential (GWP) which is about 24 300 times higher than CO2; and while in the case of medium voltage (MV) switchgear, SF6’s leakage rate during operating life is negligible, its end-of-life recapturing, or rather lack thereof, poses a significant threat. To this end, the European Commission has implemented a quota system which limits still further the amounts that importers and producers may place on the market, and in 2050 HFCs will be phased out in the EU.

This shift, which will undoubtedly set the trend in other countries, makes it crucial for utilities to adopt sustainable switchgear solutions like Schneider Electric’s RM AirSeT gas-insulated (GIS) switchgear with pure air, which align with future regulatory frameworks. The RM AirSeT is designed to decarbonise and modernise the electrical grid. Equipped with pure air technology, it eliminates the need for SF6 gas.

The switchgear’s hermetically sealed design also protects it from harsh environmental conditions like humidity and saltwater, making it suitable for utilities and industrial applications. Available in 12 and 24 kV options, RM AirSeT mitigates the need for complex and costly gas recycling processes, thereby reducing the total cost of ownership.

One of the most compelling aspects of RM AirSeT is its contribution to sustainability. The average lifespan of the switchgear is between 30 and 40 years, presenting a once-in-a-generation opportunity to avoid additional GHG emissions. By eliminating SF6 gas, the environmental footprint of electrical networks can be significantly reduced.

Several industries use SF6, and with the EU ban starting to take effect and other countries to follow suit, how will the change impact these key segments?

• Buildings: Both commercial and industrial are subject to strict sustainability standards. Using SF6-free switchgear is an opportunity to meet these goals and to work towards accolades such as achieving Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification.

• eMobility: By choosing an electric vehicle, drivers are already making a green transportation choice. SF6-free MV switchgear supports an even more sustainable EV charging experience at the charging point. Using green switchgear also futureproofs EV charging stations for potential sustainability standard requirements.

• Grids: When integrating distributed energy resources (DERs), it makes sense to use green switchgear, especially with the technology specifically designed for grids of the future, which contain many more renewables and more frequent switching operations.

• Data centres: These are one of the most energy-intensive types of buildings. New technology innovations such as SF6-free switchgear can help data centres reduce their GHG emissions footprint.

Real-world examples

The RM AirSet switchgear has been implemented successfully at numerous municipalities across the globe, including in South Africa. These municipalities are partnering with Schneider Electric to reduce their carbon footprint by using pure air instead of SF6 gas. Schneider Electric is committed, and has started offering the SF6-free switchgear. This portfolio includes both secondary and primary range products, ultimately supporting the energy industry’s transition towards a carbon-neutral environment.


Tel: +27 11 254 6400
Email: za-ccc@se.com
www: www.se.com/za/en/
Articles: More information and articles about Schneider Electric South Africa


