Miniature, lightweight inductive linear position sensor

October 2024 Sensors & Transducers





Alliance Sensors is now offering the miniature, lightweight LZ SERIES linear position sensor product line utilising LVIT Technology. The sensors are designed for tight spaces that require excellent stroke-to-length ratio. They are contactless devices for use by drones, OEMs, aerospace, robotics, factory automation, or assembly machinery applications where precision in position sensing is crucial.

The small diameter stainless steel body allows for installation in tight spaces where larger sensors might not fit, enabling more flexible and intricate engineering solutions. They also offer a wide range of available measurement options, which ensures suitability for a broad spectrum of requirements within these applications.

These LVITs are offered in nominal full-scale ranges. The LZ-9.5 goes from 6,4 to 150 mm and the LZ-13 from 2,5 to 200 mm, with DCV-in-DCV-out electronics built into the sensor bodies. Miniature sensors have either a 9,5 or 12,7 mm diameter, and are made of stainless steel, with one metre long axial cables for I/O connections. Units are through-bore and provide clearance for their stainless steel target rods, allowing for mechanical overstroking, without damaging the sensor.

Their compact size, diverse range options, contactless technology, and cost-effectiveness make them a compelling choice for various applications seeking precise and reliable position sensing solutions while adhering to strict space and weight constraints.

For more information contact John Matlack, Alliance Sensors Group, +1 856 727 0250 , jrm@alliancesensors.com, www.alliancesensors.com





