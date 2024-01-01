The convergence of intelligence: DCS, SCADA and TLC

October 2024 PLCs, DCSs & Controllers

In the early days of industrialisation, control systems were primarily mechanical, and relied on manual intervention and simple feedback loops to manage processes. And whilst it sounds positively medieval compared to today’s technologies, these systems played a very important role in man and machine’s industrial evolution.



Kobus Vermeulen, direct sales executive, Process Automation at Schneider Electric.

Fast forward to the middle of the 20th century, and electronics and computing technologies had advanced to a point where industries could leverage automated systems that required minimal human intervention. These early digital control systems were centralised, with a single controller managing multiple processes. However, they had limitations like single points of failure and scalability challenges. Now in the 21st century, industrial process automation systems are mind-blowingly intelligent, and provide almost unparalleled control and monitoring capabilities, making them integral to modern industrial systems.

Intelligence like no other

At the forefront of these intelligent systems are distributed control systems (DCS), supervisory control and data acquisition (scada), and total load control (TLC) systems, which have significantly transformed the industrial automation landscape.

Each system plays a distinct yet complementary role, enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of industrial processes. DCS centrally manages complex processes, while scada focuses on remote monitoring and control, and TLC optimises energy management by regulating electrical loads − the industrial trifecta.

It is the convergence of these three systems into unified solutions that is driving the next wave of industrial automation, marked by enhanced efficiency, resiliency and intelligence.

Trifecta of intelligence

The integration of DCS, scada and TLC into unified systems leads to fundamental benefits such as:

• Streamlining operations: Unified systems consolidate various control functions, reducing complexity and improving overall efficiency. By integrating different automation and control layers into a cohesive platform, businesses can eliminate redundancy, simplify maintenance, and enhance system interoperability.

• Comprehensive data utilisation: This leverages data synergies across different streams, enabling more comprehensive monitoring, control and analysis. The complete view provides operators with actionable insights, supporting predictive analytics and better operational decision making.

• Cost effectiveness and resource optimisation: Integration minimises redundancy, optimises resource allocation, and enhances energy efficiency, leading to more sustainable and productive outcomes. Standardised interfaces and protocols reduce the costs associated with system integration, expansion and maintenance.

From the above, it is clear that the integration of DCS, scada and TLC systems empowers companies to make data-driven decisions while optimising operations. If one adds AI analytics and IoT into the mix, these systems become even more optimised:

• AI enables real-time data processing and pattern recognition, allowing quick responses to changes and anomalies.

• AI predicts equipment failures by analysing sensor data, reducing downtime through proactive maintenance.

• AI and IoT drive systems towards autonomous control, enhancing efficiency and reducing human intervention.

• AI dynamically adjusts parameters for optimal performance and energy efficiency.

• AI and IoT process data at the network edge, minimising latency for faster responses.

Ultimately, the industrial automation marketplace is set to become even more intelligent, providing fundamental benefits to organisations and industry alike. At the current growth rate, today’s systems might even sound slightly outdated in the next few years.

Credit(s)

Schneider Electric South Africa





