The 1000 series from Vepac Electronics consists of fully modular time reference systems that support the Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDou and IRNSS/NavIC, and also NTP, PTP and various other time sources. These offer precise and reliable time synchronisation at extremely competitive prices, and are particularly well suited for critical infrastructure applications.

The 1000 product series time reference systems have been designed for mission-critical applications with high requirements in terms of flexibility, availability, security, and the support of a wide variety of time synchronisation standards commonly used in public infrastructure, railway technology, air traffic control, power utilities, digital smart grids and industry automation. The compact and modular industrial-grade system design facilitates easy spare part management and minimum mean time to repair (MTTR). The modularity of the system also ensures security of investment if the requirements for the system should increase or change in the future.

Each module is powered by its own integrated power supply, resulting in high availability. All modules are available either for wide range DC input voltage 14 to 160 V DC, with redundant power inputs, or for wide range AC/DC input voltages 90 to 264 V AC (50/60 Hz)/125 to 250 V DC, with single power input.

Up to six modules can be connected in series to form a single time reference system with time domain controller module (time signal input from time source), service provider module (time signal output/distribution to customer application) and management controller module. The interconnection logic ensures that power failure of one module does not affect continuous operation of the remaining modules.

