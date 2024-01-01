SAIMC: Johannesburg branch

From left: Ann de Beer, Wika; Jenine Jansen Van Vuuren, Comtest; Gary Casper, Comtest; Evgeny Gohshtand, Fluke.

The recent Johannesburg branch technical event was held on Wednesday 11 September. The presentation was by Jenine Jansen Van Vuuren from Comtest, with the topic ‘To Measure Is To Know’.

In an era where quality assurance is paramount, the importance of measurement and calibration in maintaining industry standards cannot be overlooked. The historical evolution of measurement practices is a journey that has shaped into what we use and rely on today, underscoring the integral role these processes play in ensuring product quality across a wide range of industrial sectors.

We start with the story of measurement with the ancient civilisations, which established standards like the Royal Cubit. This early unit of measurement laid the groundwork for the complex systems and functions we utilise in modern industry. As industries have evolved, so too have the standards that govern them, moving with the times, technological advancements and the ever more increasing complexity of industrial processes and requirements.

Today we live in a world where quality systems have been adopted and implemented to improve the overall quality, efficiency, and safety of our industry. These systems utilise a wide range of components and instruments, various types of documentation, process control, and continuous improvement in order to maintain these required levels, and reduce risk as much as possible. Calibration and verification are a cornerstone of these systems. This is essential for maintaining measurement accuracy and minimising risk. Risk can be in the form of supplying over or under the specification of a particular final product, for example, or the instability of a complex process where people’s lives and delicate equipment are now on the line. Regular calibration of instruments is not merely a regulatory requirement; it is crucial for ensuring the reliability of measurement results that industries depend on to keep people safe and production in accordance with expectations.

Temperature and pressure in certain applications can be a critical area where lack of precision and accuracy is a non-negotiable. Accurate measurements can be vital in certain industrial processes, and the methods and equipment used to achieve this accuracy form an integral part of the process or system. Inaccurate readings can lead to significant quality issues and risks, making effective calibration practices indispensable.

Documentation also plays a crucial role in the calibration process. Maintaining a thorough record ensures traceability and accountability, which are essential for internal audits and compliance with regulatory requirements. This transparency in measurement practices reinforces the integrity of the quality assurance process. This can be done manually, through detailed hand-written and verified accounts, or through a digital means of recoding with specialised equipment and software.

The advent of multifunction calibration equipment allows us to simplify our quality systems, and can assist with the transfer of skills by having the equipment itself guide us and navigate users, with step-by-step instructions on how best to achieve accurate, repeatable results when measuring and calibrating specific instruments. These versatile tools aim to streamline calibration processes, enhancing efficiency in any industrial settings. As industries continue to embrace digital technologies, so we are able to minimise risk to product and personnel.

But challenges still remain in the calibration processes. We still require skilled personnel when working with complex, modern measurement systems. As industries strive for excellence, overcoming these challenges will be crucial to maintaining these high standards. Looking forward to the future, it is essential for organisations to stay abreast of advancements in measurement and calibration technologies.

In conclusion, Jenine, a seasoned expert in measurement with a career spanning decades in this field, emphasises the critical importance of measurement and calibration in ensuring quality across various sectors. With her extensive background, including qualifications and certifications as a verification officer and mass metrologist, and also in process and instrumentation, she brings a wealth of knowledge to the conversation.

Jenine is extremely passionate, and advocates for ongoing investment in training, technology, and process improvement to meet the evolving and high demands of our growing industries. Her commitment to precision in measurement not only safeguards product quality, but also enhances safety and compliance, ultimately benefiting both businesses and consumers alike, with her motto and mantra: “Only when we measure, is when we truly know”.

Ann de Beer (left) thanks Jenine Jansen Van Vuuren for her presentation.

The SAIMC Johannesburg branch would like to thank Jenine and her team from Comtest for a wonderful educational presentation.

