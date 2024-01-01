SAIMC: Durban branch

The Durban branch of the SAIMC held its technology meeting on 4 September at the Premier Inn in Pinetown. Following the success of the first discussion group held in July, the topic this month was ‘Smart Factories and Smart Cities’.
We were surprised that this topic did not generate more interest as there were more people attending, but nevertheless some interesting and stimulating conversation arose.
The discussion began with an observation about existing city traffic controls, notably in Tokyo, which enable the efficient movement of vast numbers of people. To achieve this, a massive amount of data must be processed with negligible delay is massive. This is typical of an effective smart system.
The group was then reminded of the extreme effects of the global technology outage last July, which crashed computers around the world. This led to grounded flights, disrupted health services, crashed payment systems, blocked access to Microsoft services and much more. The disruptions originated from the cybersecurity company CrowdStrike, which provides software to a wide range of industries. An update to one of CrowdStrike’s pieces of software malfunctioned.
To summarise, there are several fundamental requirements for factories or cities to deserve being termed ‘smart’. Data must be:
Relevant: Objectives must be clear from the outset so that only essential data is gathered to avoid information overload.
Current: The update frequency must suit the application and be sufficient to facilitate experiential learning of an AI system and operators.
Reliable: A single failure (device or data link) must not crash the system.
Interpretable: There has to be a processing system that has the speed and capacity to react in time to prevent a bad situation arising. This is where the specification, programming and logic competence is vital.
The meeting concluded that more questions than answers had arisen, and debate continued over supper and refreshments.
At the recent Johannesburg branch technical event, the presentation was by Jenine Jansen Van Vuuren from Comtest, with the topic 'To Measure Is To Know'.
The 2024 SAIMC AGM was the most efficient meeting − not just AGM − that I have ever attended, even with 44 members in attendance.
In celebration of Women's Month, the SAIMC NPC Johannesburg Branch hosted a ladies event on 16 August 2024 at the Northcliff Country Club. The theme was 'art class' and each lady got to paint and decorate
In the glamorous setting of the Monte Casino Ballroom, the 2024 SAIMC gala dinner kicked off with delicious blue cocktails in the foyer, and a soundtrack of 'oohs and aahs' at the array of beautiful and interesting masks adorning the guests in keeping with the theme of Masquerade Ball.
The SAIMC Johannesburg Branch technical event for August was hosted by Swagelok, with the guest speaker being Keenan Naidoo. Keenan is a field engineer whose expertise shone through in his wonderful
The Durban branch of the SAIMC held a most interesting and well-attended technology evening in August. The topic was the application of drone technology in engineering work.
Mpendulo Shabangu from Mbonyasambe Technology Solutions visited the Secunda branch on 7 August, to deliver a presentation on Temperature Profiling using Distributed Temperature Sensor technology.
In 2023, the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) defined a new engineering discipline, Computer Engineering. Due to the work done by MESA Africa in the manufacturing engineering space, the SAIMC approached MESA Africa to assist in defining the Code of Practice for Computer Engineers.