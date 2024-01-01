FUCHS fosters youth development and employability

October 2024



Annelia Tshabalala, HR executive, Fuchs Lubricants.

FUCHS LUBRICANTS South Africa is not only committed to local innovation, but also has extensive training initiatives in place to foster youth development. By aligning closely with industry trends and technological advancements, the FUCHS training programmes enhance overall employability and add to the industry’s skills base.

FUCHS contributes to youth development through internships and learnerships, bursaries, and vacation employment. Its internship programme enhances theoretical skills obtained from higher education by means of practical work exposure in chosen fields, with guidance from mentors and managers. “Most interns who have completed the programmes successfully have obtained permanent employment either at FUCHS or other companies,” says HR executive, Annelia Tshabalala.

Youth who have completed Grade 12 and progressed to an institution of higher learning are also eligible for bursary sponsorship. While the criteria for the various initiatives include youth from diverse backgrounds, preference is given to economically disadvantaged high-school learners. Online platforms deliver content efficiently through online modules that include quizzes based on the content, affording learners added flexibility. In addition, participants are trained using modern machinery equipment and software relevant to their respective fields

“The practical use of technology in our training programmes not only enhances learning effectiveness and efficiency, but also ensures learners are equipped with the skills and knowledge demanded in today’s ever-evolving industry,” says Tshabalala. “This on-hands experience with advanced equipment and software prepares them to meet industry standards and operate efficiently in a real-world setting.”

