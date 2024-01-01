FUCHS fosters youth development and employability
October 2024
News
Annelia Tshabalala, HR executive, Fuchs Lubricants.
FUCHS LUBRICANTS South Africa is not only committed to local innovation, but also has extensive training initiatives in place to foster youth development. By aligning closely with industry trends and technological advancements, the FUCHS training programmes enhance overall employability and add to the industry’s skills base.
FUCHS contributes to youth development through internships and learnerships, bursaries, and vacation employment. Its internship programme enhances theoretical skills obtained from higher education by means of practical work exposure in chosen fields, with guidance from mentors and managers. “Most interns who have completed the programmes successfully have obtained permanent employment either at FUCHS or other companies,” says HR executive, Annelia Tshabalala.
Youth who have completed Grade 12 and progressed to an institution of higher learning are also eligible for bursary sponsorship. While the criteria for the various initiatives include youth from diverse backgrounds, preference is given to economically disadvantaged high-school learners. Online platforms deliver content efficiently through online modules that include quizzes based on the content, affording learners added flexibility. In addition, participants are trained using modern machinery equipment and software relevant to their respective fields
“The practical use of technology in our training programmes not only enhances learning effectiveness and efficiency, but also ensures learners are equipped with the skills and knowledge demanded in today’s ever-evolving industry,” says Tshabalala. “This on-hands experience with advanced equipment and software prepares them to meet industry standards and operate efficiently in a real-world setting.”
For more information contact Fuchs Lubricants South Africa, +27 11 565 9738, kayla.vanvught@fuchs.com, www.fuchs.com/za
Further reading:
Reinstatement opportunity for ECSA registration
News
In 2023 the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) announced a special opportunity for engineers in South Africa to reinstate their registration status if it had been cancelled. This exclusive offer is available until the end of August 2024.
Read more...
Invitation to participate in research on petrochemical project management
News
We are conducting a research study to explore the relationship between project managers’ engineering knowledge, and the success of industrial automation and control (IAC) projects in the petrochemical industry. Your insight and experiences are vital to this research, and we would like to invite you to take part in our survey.
Read more...
Innovation challenge looks for novel technologies for maintenance safety
News
Oil and gas company, YPF, together with Ennomotive, a company specialising in innovative engineering, challenges worldwide startups, companies, and other innovators to digitise the permit process for maintenance activities at their industrial facilities.
Read more...
Hands-on learning and career development
News
Bühler recently hosted its third annual Student Career Day Expo, aimed at inspiring the next generation with a variety of career possibilities.
Read more...
South Africa’s first pilot CCUS research site
News
In a ground-breaking move for South Africa’s climate strategy, the Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Gwede Mantashe recently unveiled the country’s first pilot Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) research site in Leandra, Mpumalanga.
Read more...
Bolt and Engineering Distributors solidifies its position
News
Bolt and Engineering Distributors ensures that customers across diverse industry sectors receive the right machines and tools for the right application, backed by technical expertise, thorough product training and excellent customer service.
Read more...
From the editor's desk: The inhuman truth
Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control)
News
Among all the hype about generative AI, an over-the-top app that attracted my attention was NewsGPT. This claims to be a bias-free news channel with no reporters, and is an alternative to normal news. ...
Read more...
Bosch Rexroth appoints director of African Operations
Bosch Rexroth Africa
News
Bosch Rexroth Africa has appointed Alex Booth as the new director of African Operations.
Read more...
Endress+Hauser celebrates 40 years
Endress+Hauser South Africa
News
Endress+Hauser South Africa was joined on its stand at Electra Mining Africa by valued customers, representatives, colleagues and industry friends for a spectacular cake cutting ceremony to celebrate 40 marvellous years in southern Africa.
Read more...
Global African Hydrogen Summit to fuel Africa’s green industrialisation
News
From its international soft launch at COP28 UAE in Dubai last December, the Road to Namibia campaign in support of the Global African Hydrogen Summit has evolved into a movement to fuel Africa’s green industrial revolution.
Read more...