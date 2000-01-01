Are electric trucks viable in South Africa?
October 2024
Electrical Power & Protection
Earlier this year, Daimler Truck Southern Africa announced that it would launch a comprehensive line-up of battery-electric trucks ranging from the eCanter to the eActros. The former was trialled by national logistics provider, City Logistics to establish its variability as an intra-city transport option.
The four-ton eCanter was put into duty from City Logistics’ Gosforth Park depot in Germiston, Johannesburg. The truck was tested along a 80 km round trip to a valued customer in Midrand each day. “We wanted to test the claimed range, and also the speed to recharge,” said Ryan Gaines, CEO of City Logistics.
The eCanter’s claimed range of 100 km allowed for 20 km reserve on the battery for the planned route test, which carried a full load on both legs of the journey. “We were pleasantly surprised by the vehicle’s ability to carry load without draining the battery. Battery percentage usage on the roundtrip journey ranged from 60 to 70%,” he added. “The truck also charged from 20% back to 100% in just over an hour back at the depot using a 50 kWh charger. This provided us with the assurance of a decent turnaround time.”
These trials aim to establish the performance and infrastructure requirements for battery-electric trucks in South Africa. According to Daimler Truck Southern Africa, once the trials have concluded, the eCanter will be sold to local transport operators on an operating lease basis. The eActros, on the other hand, is already available for sale.
“The launch of the eCanter in South Africa is a massive feat for us. While we know that to reach our ultimate goal of offering 100% CO2-neutral products by 2050 will require various zero emission technologies, this launch represents the vital first step for us in building a sustainable future for transportation,” said Maretha Gerber, president and CEO of Daimler Truck Southern Africa.
While the eCanter is new to South Africans, it has been doing duty on roads overseas for some time. In 2017, Mitsubishi Fuso first launched the vehicle – becoming the first global OEM to launch an all-electric, series-produced light-duty truck.
The outlook for electric trucks in South Africa
This is not City Logistics’ first foray into the field of e-mobility. Last year, the company tested the previous generation eCanter. According to Gaines, while electric car sales are slow, the use and demand of electric vehicles for logistics is increasing. This is driven by the desire for sustainable forms of delivery, an offer that appeals to environmentally conscious South Africans who are motivated by companies that focus on sustainability.
Local logistics businesses like City Logistics are actively seeking to source the most efficient light-, medium-, heavy- and extra-heavy vehicles. “Once the most proficient and cost-effective electric truck has been identified, and a reliable charging solution has been established, we will implement the vehicle on a local or urban route. We are also looking into testing hybrid or gas vehicles over longer outlying routes,” he concludes.
After a three-month trial of the eCanter, City Logistics will share the results and viability of incorporating the electric truck into its fleet, reflecting its commitment to innovation and sustainability in South Africa’s logistics sector.
For more information contact City Logistics, +27 31 580 2000, info@citylogistics.co.za, www.citylogistics.co.za
