Bearings International partners with Twinsaver

September 2024 Motion Control & Drives





In the world of manufacturing, every second counts and precision is paramount. Bearings International (BI) knows this all too well, which is why the bearings, drives and power transmission specialist has teamed up with Twinsaver, a household name that has been part of South African life for over four decades. Together, these two giants are not just ensuring the seamless operation of Twinsaver’s production lines, they are also driving innovation, reliability and efficiency in the process.

General manager, Christian Chipamaunga, highlights the significance of this partnership, “Twinsaver’s trust in us as their power transmission and bearing solutions provider is a testament to our shared commitment to sustaining productivity and maintaining excellence. Our goal is to minimise downtime and ensure that Twinsaver consistently supplies the quality products that millions of South Africans rely on daily.”

This collaboration, which kicked off in May 2024, sees BI supplying a range of cutting-edge electric motors, drives, gearboxes and premium FAG and INA bearings and components to Twinsaver’s manufacturing facilities across South Africa, including key locations in Vereeniging, Pretoria and Cape Town. The carefully selected products, ranging from ABB and Alpha motors to IMAK and Bauer gearboxes, are tailored to meet the rigorous demands of tissue production, ensuring Twinsaver’s operations run seamlessly.

Chipamaunga notes that the FAG and INA bearings are particularly suited to the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, offering corrosion resistance, dependability and long service life. They are vital across various stages of Twinsaver’s tissue manufacturing process, from mixing and coating to packaging and conveyor systems. “Our products are at the heart of Twinsaver’s production processes,” he explains. “Whether it is torque transfer in couplings and chain belts or precision in slitting and packing, our solutions are designed to enhance productivity and maintain the high standards Twinsaver is renowned for.”

BI has already delivered a range of essential components to Twinsaver since the launch of the one-year renewable partnership. The strategic alignment of both companies ensures that Twinsaver’s production lines stay in motion, maximising performance and reducing any potential disruptions. “We are very proud of our partnership with Twinsaver,” Chipamaunga concludes. “Their confidence in our capabilities reflects our shared vision of operational excellence. We look forward to many more years of collaboration.”

For more information contact Bearings International, +27 11 899 0000 , info@bearings.co.za, www.bearings.co.za





