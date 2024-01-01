Quick couplings to prevent leakage

September 2024 Motion Control & Drives

Research and development in the quick coupling industry is advancing beyond functionality, and is focusing on manufacturing leak-free quick couplers which also minimise impact on the environment.

The flat-face coupling system includes a flat-face valve, spring mechanism, safety closing system, and specific seals in order to minimise, if not completely eliminate, fluid leakage during disconnection. Eliminating the intermediate space between the male and female couplers prevents fluid from gathering in the coupler and leaking into the environment.

The industrial benefits of leak-free flat face couplings include:

• Minimised fluid leakages and cleanup efforts: save time and money by not containing and properly disposing of hydraulic fluid.

• Increased equipment uptime: prevent unplanned machinery downtime and forced stops due to leaks and insufficient pressure.

• No ground contamination: preserve soil and water in agricultural processes.

• Elimination of external contamination of quick couplers: prevent damage caused by accumulation of pollutants and contaminants.

• Improved safety: protect workers and machinery operators. by preventing injuries and illnesses caused by exposure to contaminants.

Leak-free flat face couplers have proved that they can provide these benefits to production performance, and also contribute to environmentally sustainable practices. This is a cause that Stucchi strongly believes in and supports with its innovative, efficient hydraulic quick coupling solutions. It is committed to research and development, providing new ideas and first-to-market products that provide important advantages to our customers.

For more information contact Stucchi South Africa, +27 11 458 1202 , sales@stucchisouthafrica.com, www.stucchigroup.com





