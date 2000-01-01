Editor's Choice
Modular assembly platform for clean manufacturing

September 2024 PLCs, DCSs & Controllers

JR Automation, a Hitachi company in Michigan, knows how to flex. From small beginnings, the machine builder and systems integrator has successfully developed into a company with more than 2000 employees by delivering custom automated solutions for numerous industries. “We help our customers figure out where they want to go, and provide the best technology solutions to get them there,” says Shawn Smith, director of sales at JR Automation. “One way we’ve done this is through our scalable, modular automation platform, FlexChassis, which speeds up time to market while cutting costs.” This platform empowers manufacturers to start small with a system for product testing or proof of concept work. Then they can rapidly scale for series production with built-in OEE monitoring and quality control functionality. Going forward, they can then add capacity, customise processes, or retool.

Modularity meets customer needs

FlexChassis supports wide-ranging robotics and other bolt-on equipment for different applications. The JR Automation engineers were looking for adaptive linear transport tech that could accommodate constant change. They chose the XTS because of its speed, and modular design that allows for multiple configurations.

XTS consists of linear motor modules with integrated power electronics and wireless, magnetically connected movers on mechanical guide rails, all with multiple geometries to create any path and track length imaginable, as a perfect match for the modular assembly platform. The movers can operate individually or in groups. They allow individualisation of the material flow, for example, by using multiple executions of slower process stations and skipping stations for rejected products. In addition, the software-based changeover saves time during format changes and minimises the mechanical conversion effort. The overall result is an extremely flexible workflow and high system throughput.

“The XTS motor module’s simple configuration and track layout worked well for our concept,” explains David Shiles, senior controls engineer at JR Automation. “We are taking on assemblies with more steps and at higher throughput rates than ever before.”

Powerful control and communication

While XTS enables flexible product handling, many technologies come together in the FlexChassis to make a highly scalable solution. JR Automation sees possible applications such as ultrasonic welding, snap fit, and adhesive application to reagent fill/seal, drug handling and applying labels. Such a broad selection of robots, end effectors, tooling and sensors requires rapid communication via various industrial protocols and fast cycle times. Real-time communication with EtherCAT delivered the necessary speed and flexibility. EtherCAT’s openness was also critical for adaptation to customer environments. The Beckhoff components offer support for communication via more than 30 common protocols.

High-speed EtherCAT communication is necessary for XTS, and to coordinate with robotics and other tooling at high speeds. Here, a CX2072 Embedded PC from Beckhoff offers sufficient computing power with many-core Intel Xeon processors. “This is the only way to meet the necessary scan time of 250 µs, to process the XTS data in addition to dedicating cores for PLC, servo control and machine vision,” Shiles says.

To program the wide-ranging functionality, the engineers relied on TwinCAT 3 automation software. The end-to-end engineering and runtime platform supports a vast range of programming standards, and also transparent communication between the Beckhoff IPC and third-party PLCs for future extensibility. The high portability of code in TwinCAT also offered advantages by iterating faster.

Dynamic automation platform

FlexChassis offers customers faster time to market, high throughputs greater than 45 parts per minute, and low footprint requirements. Its clean manufacturing capabilities include HEPA filtration, support for various cleanroom classes, and a stainless steel construction for hygienic applications.

JR Automation engineers rapidly commissioned the first FlexChassis system, which served as a demo for customer meetings and trade shows. The XTS platform sped this development through an intuitive configurator for hassle-free setup. This comprised a suite of powerful diagnostic and visualisation tools for enabling rapid development in simulation or on real hardware. The no-cost TwinCAT engineering environment was another huge benefit, according to applications engineer, Chris Moritz. “It’s amazing how Beckhoff handles TwinCAT licensing for development work,” he says. “I originally wrote the XTS software used for a project in 2020 when we had to work from home because of COVID-19. Because I could simulate substantial portions of the machine without needing to buy hardware or software, I hit the ground running once the components arrived, with minimal debug time.”

“We’ve been able to evolve together over the years, and develop our technologies for our customers,” Smith concludes. “It’s rewarding to have a partner like Beckhoff. We’re really excited about what’s next and how we will stretch the limits of automation together.”


Tel: +27 11 795 2898
Email: info@beckhoff.co.za
www: www.beckhoff.com
Articles: More information and articles about Beckhoff Automation


