First recyclable plastic bicycle frame

Industrial polymer developer and manufacturer, igus has unveiled the first injection-moulded polymer bicycle frame designed for advanced bikes, marking a major milestone in sustainable mobility. igus has collaborated with the German e-bike manufacturer, Advanced Bikes to create a bicycle frame made entirely of recyclable plastic material, using injection moulding technology.

Traditional bicycle frames, predominantly made from steel, aluminium, or carbon fibre, are produced through energy-intensive processes, and often end up in landfills. Advanced Bikes has partnered with igus to develop a sustainable composite plastic bicycle frame for its new Reco Urban trekking e-bike. Leveraging decades of expertise in plastics manufacturing and experience from its previously developed 50% recycled RCYL bike, igus has designed a frame that is both eco-friendly and efficient.

The new frame boasts impressive strength, rigidity, and lightweight properties, thanks to a composite material made from high-performance plastics and carbon fibres. igus utilised a multi-part injection moulding tool to create the complex geometry of the bicycle frame, resulting in a 3,3 kg lightweight, single-piece frame that is corrosion-resistant, durable, and free from weld seams.

The company envisions extending this recyclable approach to other bicycle components like pannier racks, rims, handlebars and seat posts, aiming to realise a fully recyclable e-bike.

igus’s innovation extends beyond bicycle frames to various components made from lubrication-free, high-performance plastics. The technology is being applied to develop new bicycle components such as wheels, cranks, and handlebars. These components are lighter, corrosion-resistant, and can withstand high-pressure washing without the risk of lubricant loss or rust.

