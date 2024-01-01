First recyclable plastic bicycle frame

Industrial polymer developer and manufacturer, igus has unveiled the first injection-moulded polymer bicycle frame designed for advanced bikes, marking a major milestone in sustainable mobility. igus has collaborated with the German e-bike manufacturer, Advanced Bikes to create a bicycle frame made entirely of recyclable plastic material, using injection moulding technology.
Traditional bicycle frames, predominantly made from steel, aluminium, or carbon fibre, are produced through energy-intensive processes, and often end up in landfills. Advanced Bikes has partnered with igus to develop a sustainable composite plastic bicycle frame for its new Reco Urban trekking e-bike. Leveraging decades of expertise in plastics manufacturing and experience from its previously developed 50% recycled RCYL bike, igus has designed a frame that is both eco-friendly and efficient.
The new frame boasts impressive strength, rigidity, and lightweight properties, thanks to a composite material made from high-performance plastics and carbon fibres. igus utilised a multi-part injection moulding tool to create the complex geometry of the bicycle frame, resulting in a 3,3 kg lightweight, single-piece frame that is corrosion-resistant, durable, and free from weld seams.
The company envisions extending this recyclable approach to other bicycle components like pannier racks, rims, handlebars and seat posts, aiming to realise a fully recyclable e-bike.
igus’s innovation extends beyond bicycle frames to various components made from lubrication-free, high-performance plastics. The technology is being applied to develop new bicycle components such as wheels, cranks, and handlebars. These components are lighter, corrosion-resistant, and can withstand high-pressure washing without the risk of lubricant loss or rust.
Reinstatement opportunity for ECSA registration
News
In 2023 the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) announced a special opportunity for engineers in South Africa to reinstate their registration status if it had been cancelled. This exclusive offer is available until the end of August 2024.
Read more...RS showcases pulp and paper solutions RS South Africa
News
RS South Africa recently exhibited at MTE Ngodwana 2024 in Mpumalanga. RS provides industrial products and service solutions for the pulp and paper industry that allow customers to focus on designing, building, maintaining, repairing, and operating their industrial equipment safely and sustainably.
Read more...Empowering women in tech
News
Women’s Day symbolises a continued commitment to gender equality, empowerment, and the recognition of women’s pivotal roles in society. Despite recent improvements, gender bias persists, leaving women significantly underrepresented in tech roles and depriving young women of adequate role models.
Read more...From mining to manufacturing and food
News
Bühler Johannesburg showcased its comprehensive industry solutions at Electra Mining Africa 2024. Its interactive display allowed visitors to experience its full suite of solutions. These ranged from grain milling to animal feed, chocolate, coffee, biscuits, malting, and brewing.
Read more...EWSETA energy leadership programme
News
In a significant stride towards gender inclusivity and empowerment, 105 South African women have graduated from the prestigious Women Leading in Energy Sector bursary programme, a collaboration between the Energy and WaterSETA, Eskom and Duke Corporate Education.
Read more...Endress+Hauser celebrates 40 years Endress+Hauser South Africa
News
Endress+Hauser South Africa was joined on its stand at Electra Mining Africa by valued customers, representatives, colleagues and industry friends for a spectacular cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate 40 marvellous years in southern Africa.