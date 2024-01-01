Smart HMI with outstanding features

The cMT X-Series from Vepac Electronics offers smart HMI, with a focus on software features for data integration, monitoring and cloud connectivity. The EasyBuilder Pro software enables easy integration with OPC UA, databases and MQTT. It also offers mobile monitoring through WebView, cMT Viewer and VNC Viewer, and the Weincloud platform for dashboard and remote access. In addition, the series enables wireless connection with the cMT X Series+ M02 WiFi module, headless HMI options (cMT-FHDX and cMT-SVRX) and programmable control via CODESYS. The cMT X-Series models feature a quad-core CPU, a 178° wide-angle display, 4 GB flash, 1 GB RAM and over 400 communication drivers. The series is NEMA4/IP66, CE and UL certified and offers first-class protection.

