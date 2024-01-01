Editor's Choice
Motion control platform with customisable CNC user interface

September 2024 Motion Control & Drives

The motion control experts at Aerotech have further expanded their Automation1 motion control platform. The latest version, 2.8, comes with a customisable CNC user interface and, according to the manufacturer, now offers even more flexibility and user-friendliness for CNC users.

“Our users have been eagerly awaiting this release of software, which adds support for the new four-axis version of the XA4 series controller, and allows control of four axes within one box,” says Simon Smith, European director at Aerotech. “Of course, the software developers in Pittsburgh always try to respond to current customer requirements and incorporate them into the next release of Automation1.”

An extended DC power supply (100 V DC) and the EB1 and EB2 I/O expansion boards have also been added, giving the user much higher levels of flexibility. In addition, the control platform now supports the setup wizard for linear gantries. This can be configured flexibly in the machine setup, and offers users even greater customisation options.

Optimised data acquisition and program interface

Presettings for data acquisition are now also possible in the motion control platform. These can then be saved as predefined configurations in the control units. This saves time, and also allows the user to switch quickly and easily between the presets. The various help files have also been improved and expanded to include a more user-friendly structured interface. Users can now navigate directly to the stored hardware manuals, and to additional sections for data acquisition and movement optimisation.

New tools for CNC machine builders

CNC machine builders have an extended range of tools at their disposal, including the ability to create customised T-codes for specific Aeroscript routines. In addition, Automation1 now has tools to compensate for cutting tools and workpiece offsets. They compensate the X, Y and Z offsets of a cutting tool or program movement relative to a fixed point. This significantly improves the precision and quality of cutting processes. “Together with the official release of user-defined modules, INI file support and 3D visualisation, Automation1 is now better equipped than ever before,” says Daniel Hong, controls product manager at Aerotech.

With the integration of INI files, machine and tool positions, and also process setpoints, can be saved and retrieved, which improves the organisation and management of machine parameters. New array variables improve communication within programs and make programming more flexible and efficient.

Customised CNC interfaces

In Automation1, CNC interfaces can be customised with new functions such as feedhold, retrace, and manual feed override. CNC users can also create their own modules with .NET, and improve the visualisation of data. Optimisations in the user interface and controller functions offer more functionality and user-friendliness. The extended help pages make it easier to access important information and support resources.

Never lose the overview

In addition, 3D data signals can be configured and displayed in the Data Visualiser module, allowing for more detailed visualisation and analysis of motion data. Presets enable data acquisition for predefined configurations for data acquisition that are stored in the control unit. This saves the user time, as they can quickly and easily switch between presets.

The Automation1 help files have been further improved with a restructured home page. Navigation to the hardware manuals has been added to the home page. New ‘Data acquisition and controller status’ and ‘Motion’ sections have also been added to cover Automation1’s wide range of data acquisition and motion enhancement tools.

Controls product manager Daniel Hong concludes: “Automation1 is becoming increasingly flexible and powerful without compromising on user friendliness. Version 2.8 provides users with important tools to develop and deploy an HMI quickly and easily, especially for CNC operators.”

For more information contact Aerotech, +44 1256 855 055, ufischer@aerotech.com, www.aerotech.com




Further reading:

Lifting and rigging solutions for offshore projects
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Motion Control & Drives
BMG’s dedicated Tools & Equipment Lifting and Rigging division provides solutions for lifting and rigging challenges in all industries, including automotive and tyre manufacturing, paper and pulp, sugar, forestry and agriculture, marine, and mining.

Read more...
New multipurpose lubricant for the agricultural industry
Motion Control & Drives
A multipurpose lubricant for the agricultural industry has been developed locally by FUCHS Lubricants South Africa. It is ideal for transmissions, final drives, hydraulics, and oil-immersed brakes of agricultural and even certain off-highway equipment.

Read more...
Sustainable roof tile production with new robotics solution
Yaskawa Southern Africa Motion Control & Drives
Harvey Roofing is set to revolutionise its roof tile production through a strategic partnership with Yaskawa, leveraging a unique prototype product and cutting-edge robotics solutions to enhance efficiency, quality and sustainability.

Read more...
Servomotor bearing with low particle emissions
Motion Control & Drives
NSK is introducing a high-performance bearing for servomotors that reduces the emission of particles such as grease and oil. This breakthrough will contribute to the stable operation of vital industry machines such as robots.

Read more...
Bearings International partners with Twinsaver
Motion Control & Drives
Bearings International has teamed up with Twinsaver, a household name that has been part of South African life for over four decades.

Read more...
Perfect balance for every race
Horne Technologies Motion Control & Drives
It goes without saying that success in Formula 1 requires a top driver. However, their chance of achieving a place on the podium depends on the car, which in turn depends on three essential factors: engine, tyres and aerodynamics. To find the optimum balance, the racing teams test models of their bolides in the wind tunnel. At Sauber, the adjustable components are moved on the model and in the test chamber using FAULHABER motors.

Read more...
Torque for a harmonious gait
Horne Technologies Motion Control & Drives
Design Pro Technology has created the first ankle joint prosthesis, D-Ankle that actively moves the foot with a motor when walking, and holds the foot in an anatomically natural position during the course of each step. The integrated drive ensures that the control signals are converted into the appropriate movement. At its heart is a brushless motor from Faulhaber.

Read more...
Quick couplings to prevent leakage
Motion Control & Drives
Research and development in the quick coupling industry is advancing beyond functionality, and is focusing on manufacturing leak-free quick couplers which also minimise impact on the environment.

Read more...
DC microdrives bring dynamics into handling
Horne Technologies Motion Control & Drives
The swivelling-rotary modules from the kinematics specialist, Jung Antriebstechnikbased are ideal for the highly dynamic rotation of large, high-inertia workpieces and eccentric grippers, and also for use in screwing and coiling technology. The drives are the heart of this modular automation system, and the requirements placed on them are very high. Brushless DC-motors from Faulhaber meet this need.

Read more...
At least 60 million strokes
Horne Technologies Motion Control & Drives
Designing and constructing compact automation systems is one of the core activities of the Austrian machine manufacturer, STIWA. Its modular LTM-CI system has been optimised for small parts assembly. Linear and rotating micromotors from Faulhaber perform key tasks in these systems.

Read more...











