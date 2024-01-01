DesignSpark revolutionises engineering

RS South Africa has transformed the engineering landscape with DesignSpark, its comprehensive suite of resources and solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of engineers across industries. From streamlined project management tools to a vibrant community platform, DesignSpark empowers engineers of all skill levels to innovate, collaborate and succeed in their endeavours.

Founded in 2010, it comprises a global community for students, pro-creators and professional design engineers. With 1,4 million members across 193 countries, it provides various design resources. “These resources include DesignSpark Mechanical, PCB and Circuit Simulator professional design CAD software, and SolidWorks Electrical through an affiliate partner,” explains Wesley Hood, education and social impact specialist at RS South Africa.

A wealth of skills and learning materials are available, including tips, video tutorials, user guides and grassroots education. It features extensive 2D and 3D CAD part libraries, and a product design centre offering parts intelligence on a compliance export, lifecycle, and many other parameters. “This is all available on a free Explorer subscription plan or for low-cost subscriptions within Creator and Engineer plans, where additional benefits are unlocked in the software,” adds Hood.

In addition, DesignSpark promotes responsible engineering and societal change through its Mission Responsible and Activist Engineering programmes. “DesignSpark calls on engineers to engage in projects like the Environmental Sensor Development Kit (ESDK), an open-source project developed by DesignSpark,” he emphasises.

Projects include The Interactive Air Quality Map in Lagos, and the Breathe Better Bear initiative in Malta, supported by the Maltese Government to educate and influence younger audiences about air quality issues.

DesignSpark supports small SMEs and OEM manufacturing companies with larger design teams across all industries, including healthcare, utilities, energy, communications, pharmaceutical, education, aerospace, food and beverage, defence, infrastructure, and maintenance.

Tools like DesignSpark PCB allow engineers to create schematics and layouts for electronic circuits with extensive libraries and a high degree of customisation. DesignSpark Mechanical is a 3D CAD software that enables engineers to design mechanical components and assemblies, making it easy to use for quick prototyping and detailed design work. The tools integrate well with other industry-standard software and services, making DesignSpark a valuable platform for engineers at all stages of their careers.

“OEMs are using DesignSpark as a supporting tool chain for proof-of-concept designs, rapid prototyping and R&D; tools. Startups and SMEs use DesignSpark as a primary tool chain for proof of concept and end design, and as a knowledge-sharing platform,” explains Hood. Universities and students also leverage the platform for resources, design activities and reputation building. Engineers can access comprehensive tutorials, webinars, FAQs and technical news, helping to escalate the design process and boost productivity.

DesignSpark keeps pace with emerging technologies and industry trends such as IoT, AI, and advanced manufacturing techniques. It boasts one of the largest global communities in this sector, and offers members the opportunity to share ideas, projects and solutions. They can ask questions of their peers through forums to gain expert help and project inspiration from application-based projects and content. Members also have access to premium content from leading suppliers and experts such as in the Ask the Expert video series, which provides the latest tech trends and product innovations from leading suppliers.

Hood points to several success stories. RanMarine, a small SME in the Netherlands, dedicated to protecting water and ecosystems, uses DesignSpark Mechanical as a companion tool for its in-house design processes for new prototypes. Shin-Etsu Polymer, a Japanese company and industry leader in PVC and semiconductor silicone products, uses DesignSpark Mechanical to create jigs for the manufacturing process, rapidly turning around designs for metal 3D printing. Another example is Cognex, an American corporation specialising in machine vision systems. Over 35 of its engineering team members use DesignSpark tools as a supporting part of their tool chain, enabling them to collaborate effectively on design projects.

“DesignSpark continues to revolutionise engineering by providing cutting-edge tools, a supportive community, and educational resources, ensuring engineers can innovate and succeed across various industries,” concludes Hood.

