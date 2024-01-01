Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Electrical Power & Protection



Print this page printer friendly version

Load balancing can alleviate green taxes

September 2024 Electrical Power & Protection


Dennis Williams, commercial director of Associated Energy Services.

Whether it is the South African government’s recently signed carbon tax legislation, or the advent of green import taxes imposed by the EU, South Africa’s manufacturing sector faces considerable sustainability challenges. Commercial director of Associated Energy Services (AES), Dennis Williams says that it is not yet certain how emissions will be measured, whether improvements made to existing energy plant will be recognised by the relevant authorities, or if manufacturing companies will find themselves forced to make a complete switch-over to alternative fuels. “This would certainly come as a blow to South African manufacturers that still rely on fossil fuels,” he observes.

Solid debate around energy efficiencies

AES believes that a company’s sustainability journey begins with maximising what can be achieved with existing energy plant. By managing combustion and ensuring that this is ultra-responsive to the changing requirements of each manufacturing plant, both costs and emissions can be optimised. However, different fuel types react differently to fluctuating steam demands.

He adds that, because there is a given amount of solid fuel in the combustion furnace at any one time, whatever changes in steam demand occur will require a change in the amount of fuel being fed into the furnace, together with the amount of oxygen required to maintain effective combustion. The problem arises where there are multiple boilers online, and suddenly there is a substantial steam demand peak. On regular auto-control, they ramp up to follow that peak, and eventually catch up. However, when it subsides, there is a massive amount of thermal inertia in these boilers. It is very difficult to counteract this quickly, and this is wasteful in terms of the ability to burn coal effectively.

Balancing the load

AES’ load balancing system enables multiple solid-fuel boilers to work together to effectively and efficiently deliver steam on demand. Key to this is understanding a company’s steam load. If it is flat, with only gradual changes, loads can easily be followed. Sudden spikes and drops in steam demand are unfortunately more difficult to control.

Williams explains that a coordinated approach using the overarching load-balancing control system effectively coordinates steam demand across the multiple boilers and ensures optimisation of the online capacity, to deliver the demand efficiently and effectively. “We control how each of those boilers is synchronised to follow the load and reduce when the load reduces,” he says.

The era of smart, data-driven steam

These systems are very much data driven. Setpoint inputs are carefully adjusted to ensure the narrowest steam pressure control band possible is achieved so that steam pressure remains stable. The key metrics within the operating model can be adjusted to meet the unique requirements of each site and accommodate the number of boilers that need to be load balanced. Furthermore, instrumentation really comes to the fore in measuring the efficiency of combustion based on the constituents of the flue gas coming out of the boiler. “We rely on levels of carbon dioxide and oxygen to tell us if we have too much or too little fuel or oxygen to achieve the right reaction. This is all data driven,” Williams explains.


“AES’s remote monitoring system (RMS) works hand-in-hand with its load-balancing module,” he adds. “The two share some instrumentation and data streams. Through the RMS and its web interface, AES and our clients can see what is happening from an operational perspective.”

Although components such as variable speed drives (VSDs) provide more accurate control of elements such as the boiler stoker and fans than previously – and data is also widely used to manage these systems on an ongoing basis − human intervention also remains important. “You still need someone with an acute understanding of what you are trying to achieve to set up the system. An element of intervention and oversight by skilled and experienced operations and maintenance personnel, in certain circumstances, is still needed. An example is having the knowledge to ensure the correct bed depth on the stoker, which other automated systems have failed to do successfully,” Williams maintains.

A better balanced future

The benefits of load balancing include better control over combustion processes and steam quality, using less fuel, and ultimately paying lower carbon or green tax. Going forward, Williams believes that AES and its clients will need to work even more closely together to achieve sustainability targets, while increasing efficiencies and minimising costs.

“The imposition of green taxes − whether by European or local authorities − will drive an increasing requirement from our clients for accurate monitoring and load balancing, and the data or metrics which make this possible. We are already conducting various assessments for different fuel types and load-balancing options for clients,” he concludes.

For more information contact AES, +27 21 532 3381, contact@aes-africa.com, www.aes-africa.com




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Power supply with scalability optimised
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric has introduced the Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular to the South African marketplace. This robust uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is designed to protect critical loads while offering third-party verified Live Swap functionality.

Read more...
Prioritising arc flash safety
Comtest Electrical Power & Protection
Comtest has developed a range of thermal imaging and wireless testing tools from Fluke, designed to ensure safety is the top priority for engineers working in potentially dangerous arc flash zones.

Read more...
Minimal maintenance for dry-type transformers
Electrical Power & Protection
With minimal levels of maintenance needed, dry-type transformers offer reliable performance over lengthy lifespans, with few of the risks and hazards associated with oil cooled transformers.

Read more...
Electrifying the future
Parker Hannifin - Sales Company South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
A revolution is underway, transforming the way we power compact construction machines and heavy-duty mobile machinery. This is the electrification of equipment, a movement propelled by the need for environmental sustainability, lower emissions, reduced noise levels, and the pursuit of a cleaner, greener future.

Read more...
Your trusted partner in the mining industry
RS South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
The mining industry is facing significant challenges, from financial pressures leading to reduced margins, and demanding stakeholders adding to procurement costs. RS South Africa stands as the ideal partner to help businesses in the mining sector achieve their goals, while saving time and money.

Read more...
How to test for continuity with a multimeter
Comtest Electrical Power & Protection
Understanding the role of a continuity tester in electrical diagnostics is crucial for professionals and enthusiasts alike. This guide offers a step-by-step approach to using a digital multimeter as a continuity tester, ensuring precise and safe measurements.

Read more...
Wheeling is a secret weapon for industry
Electrical Power & Protection
While the lights have stayed on after the national elections, businesses across the board are paying close to 34% more for their power than they did two years ago. Brandon Horn, head of Commercial at SolarAfrica, cautions that these increases are not likely to change any time soon, and highlights the benefits of wheeling for a brighter bottom line.

Read more...
Industrial ecology for true sustainability
Electrical Power & Protection
Engineers have long drawn inspiration from nature. Examples of such biomimicry include passive ventilation systems modelled after termite mounds, and wind turbine blades with scalloped edges inspired by humpback whale flippers, which dramatically reduce drag. Now an emerging field is inspiring engineers to model industrial systems on nature’s elegantly designed cycles and systems.

Read more...
Schneider Electric launches new range of contactors
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric has launched its latest range of Easy TeSys contactors. This is an easy solution for OEMs, panel builders, contractors and system integrators who have a need for motor control, resistive load switching, and isolation applications.

Read more...
Making a world of difference in energy security
ABB South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
ABB‘s integrated automation and digital solutions support many customers worldwide in developing new and renewable energy models, enabling energy-efficient and low-carbon operations across traditional industries. ABB Energy Industries has ongoing projects with customers from the oil and gas, chemicals, power generation, life sciences and water industries.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved