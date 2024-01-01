Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


IT in Manufacturing



Print this page printer friendly version

HPC is here, but it needs to be of cool mind and body

September 2024 IT in Manufacturing

By Ben Selier, vice president, Secure Power, Anglophone Africa at Schneider Electric.


Ben Selier, vice president, Secure Power, Anglophone Africa at Schneider Electric.

It reads like a paragraph from a Philip K Dick sci-fi novel; high-performance computing (HPC) can perform quadrillions of calculations per second. Quadrillions is a word we seldom hear or even fully comprehend. But, here we are, HPC can achieve it, catapulting us into a world with groundbreaking inventions, innovations and complex calculations.

To place it into perspective, a laptop or desktop with a 3 GHz processor can perform around three billion calculations per second. While that is much faster than any human can achieve, it pales in comparison to HPC solution.

Supercomputers are probably the best known HPC solutions; they contain thousands of compute nodes that work together to complete one or more tasks. This is called parallel processing.

As mentioned, HPC is crucial across various domains, from scientific research to financial modelling and gaming development. For example in the financial sector HPC is used for virtually predicting market trends, involving the processing of vast datasets to identify patterns and insights.

In gaming, the demand for high-performance machines at home underscores the even greater need for robust HPC infrastructure for game development and rendering. The development of 4K and 8K content, whether for gaming or streaming services like Netflix, relies heavily on HPC to manage the enormous computational requirements.

A strong mind needs a body

Like Vision in Marvel’s Avengers saga, HPC needs a body or rather a data centre to function optimally. And building these data centres comes at quite a cost; this requires careful operational, financial, and technical consideration.

The above also a makes a case for organisations turning to hyperscale providers like Amazon and Microsoft, which provide HPC-as-a-service, allowing organisations to rent computational power on demand. It enables organisations to expand their HPC capabilities without significant upfront investments.

But for those who intend to go the HPC data centre route, the following should be carefully considered:

• Computing: This is the processing power required to execute complex calculations. It not only demands powerful processors, but also efficient interconnectivity to ensure seamless communication between computing nodes.

• Storage: HPC applications generate and manipulate vast amounts of data. Storage solutions should therefore be capable of handling massive datasets and providing quick access to information.

• Network: The network infrastructure is the backbone of HPC, facilitating communication between various components of the system. High-speed, low-latency networks are crucial for ensuring data transfer efficiency and minimising bottlenecks.

• Cooling facilities: The intense computational activities in an HPC environment generate substantial heat, necessitating advanced solutions such as liquid cooling and precision air conditioning. HPC data centres are power intensive, often requiring triple the power of traditional data centres.

Liquid cooling in particular is gaining prominence for its ability to cool high-power components such as processors and GPUs, reducing the overall thermal load on the system. This not only enhances energy efficiency, but also allows for more densely packed computing clusters, which is ideal for HPC

HPC and cooling in action

Schneider Electric, together with power and cooling expert, Total Power Solutions designed and delivered a new, highly efficient cooling system to help reduce the power usage effectiveness (PUE) of University College Dublin’s (UCD) main production data centre.

UCD’s data centre was originally designed to accommodate HPC clusters, and provides a platform for research at its university campus. Total Power Solutions and Schneider Electric replaced the existing data centre cooling system with the Uniflair InRow Direct Expansion (DX) solution. Schneider Electric’s InRow DX cooling technology offers benefits such as modular design, more predictable cooling and variable speed fans, which help to reduce energy consumption.

The solution at UCD includes 10 independent InRow DX cooling units, which are sized to the server load to optimise efficiency. The system is scalable to enable UCD to add further HPC clusters and accommodate future innovations in technology. This includes the introduction of increasingly powerful central processing units (CPUs) and graphics processing units (GPUs).

The InRow DX cooling units work in conjunction with UCD’s existing Schneider Electric EcoStruxure Row Data Centre System, and provides a highly efficient, close-coupled design that is suited to high-density loads.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 254 6400
Email: [email protected]
www: www.se.com/za/en/
Articles: More information and articles about Schneider Electric South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Bringing brownfield plants back to life
Schneider Electric South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Today’s brownfield plants are typically characterised by outdated equipment and processes, and face challenges ranging from inefficient operations to safety hazards. However, all is not lost, as these plants stand to gain a lot from digitalisation and automation.

Read more...
Power supply with scalability optimised
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric has introduced the Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular to the South African marketplace. This robust uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is designed to protect critical loads while offering third-party verified Live Swap functionality.

Read more...
The synapses of the distributed control system
Schneider Electric South Africa PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Industrial operations require a distributed control system (DCS) to coordinate and control their process subsystems in real time. Like the brain, a DCS is a multitasking maestro, controlling and coordinating complex processes in a myriad of industrial setting such as large manufacturing plants, providing valuable top-down control.

Read more...
Automation of a thermoforming machine for recyclable packaging
Beckhoff Automation IT in Manufacturing
Renewable cellulose is an excellent alternative, which is why Hamer has joined forces with Beckhoff to develop a thermoforming machine for water-based cellulose pulp.

Read more...
Digital twin technology gives the edge in America’s Cup
Siemens South Africa IT in Manufacturing
The Orient Express Racing Team is using the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software to aid in preparation for the upcoming 37th America’s Cup, and to gain competitive advantage.

Read more...
Embracing the DevSecOps advantage: Enhancing cybersecurity for South African enterprises
IT in Manufacturing
Businesses in South Africa are under increasing pressure to deliver high-quality software applications, quickly and securely. This challenge has given rise to the DevSecOps approach, which integrates security practices seamlessly into the software development lifecycle.

Read more...
Principles for effective systems engineering and integration
IT in Manufacturing
Eaton has introduced the ‘Power of Six,’ a set of principles forming the foundation of its systematic approach to data centre design. This holistic perspective aligns with South Africa’s power infrastructure needs, advancing the country towards self-aware and self-optimised data centres.

Read more...
DesignSpark revolutionises engineering
RS South Africa IT in Manufacturing
RS South Africa has transformed the engineering landscape with DesignSpark, its comprehensive suite of resources and solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of engineers across industries. It empowers engineers of all skill levels to innovate, collaborate and succeed in their endeavours.

Read more...
ABB report identifies mine hoist maintenance strategy to help industry boost annual production
ABB South Africa IT in Manufacturing
ABB has completed a study to benchmark current hoisting maintenance strategies, observing that, on average, mining companies have the potential to achieve more than a month of additional production time annually by following recommended predictive maintenance strategies.

Read more...
Schneider Electric re-boosts Alliance Programme for industrial automation system integrators
Schneider Electric South Africa News
Schneider Electric has announced a ‘re-boost’ of its Alliance Programme, which is branded ‘Alliance Partner Programme – SI Energise’ for 2024 and comes with numerous and compelling additional benefits for participating partners.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved