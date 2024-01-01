How to afford AI
September 2024
IT in Manufacturing
By Graham Brown, regional director for South Africa and SADC at Commvault.
Graham Brown, regional director for South Africa and SADC at Commvault.
Science fiction enthusiasts are familiar with AI, often depicted as the technology driving robots, cyborgs and spaceships with human-like thinking and computer-like efficiency. The business world recognises AI’s potential, and invests heavily in its development, seeing it as a key to technological advancement, competitiveness and profitability. Technology giants like Microsoft, Meta and Google emphasise AI’s significance.
The price tag of AI
AI can indeed improve decision making, efficiency, cost-effectiveness and customer relations. However, it comes at a substantial cost. Training models like ChatGPT and other Large Language Models (LLMs) demand significant financial resources. For instance, ChatGPT’s training used over 10 000 graphics processing units (GPUs), each costing around R567 223. Operating ChatGPT alone can cost up to R13 235 222 per day due to infrastructure requirements.
AI and cloud infrastructure
AI development goes beyond GPUs; it involves additional hardware and infrastructure, often relying on servers. Interestingly, these same servers used for data protection now democratise it. Cloud infrastructure plays a vital role in enabling LLMs, machine learning (ML) and the widespread use of automation. Reducing AI costs becomes crucial to business profitability.
Businesses can optimise their cloud-based operations by ensuring data integrity, while cutting costs. Leveraging Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) is one such approach. DPaaS helps trim operational expenses related to cloud infrastructure, offsetting the rising AI development costs. This aligns with ongoing business optimisation efforts, fostering growth through cost reduction and reinvestment.
The future of data protection
AI-driven data protection offers continuous innovation to meet modern organisations’ evolving needs. Whether in the cloud or on premises, adapting to this evolving landscape is essential. Envision a future where you can automate tasks, analyse data in real time, achieve more with fewer resources, make informed decisions, receive precise security alerts, and utilise data insights for efficient customer and employee support.
These capabilities will soon become standard. Your data protection is the gateway to affordable AI adoption, offering endless possibilities.
Beyond current TCO concerns
When considering DPaaS, enterprises prioritise security, while assessing total cost of ownership (TCO). However, evaluating TCO can be challenging because of its quantitative nature and potential vendor bias. To navigate this effectively, consider these key factors:
• Deduplication and data tiering: Maximise storage efficiency and control cloud expenses.
• Cloud-native storage: Collaborate with DPaaS providers, for reduced storage costs, alongside your cloud service.
• Proactive ransomware monitoring and alerting: Ensure end-to-end data encryption and immutability for data security.
• Multi-cloud data protection: Choose DPaaS solutions aligned with diverse cloud needs.
• Support for various workloads: Your DPaaS solution should accommodate a mix of SaaS, IaaS, and on-premises resources.
• Robust reporting: Include compliance analytics to ensure adherence and future readiness.
Meeting these criteria will facilitate cost-effective data protection, enabling you to plan and reinvest your savings wisely.
For more information contact Commvault, +27 86 111 4625, [email protected], www.commvault.com
Further reading:
Bringing brownfield plants back to life
Schneider Electric South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
Today’s brownfield plants are typically characterised by outdated equipment and processes, and face challenges ranging from inefficient operations to safety hazards. However, all is not lost, as these plants stand to gain a lot from digitalisation and automation.
Read more...
Model-based, automated sustainability metric reporting
Schneider Electric South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
Schneider Electric has introduced new model-based, automated sustainability reporting features within its award-winning EcoStruxure IT data centre infrastructure management (DCIM) software.
Read more...
How to manage your digital footprint securely
IT in Manufacturing
Our expanding digital footprint, including what we share on social media and via email, places us at growing risk of identity theft, data breaches, and cybercrime. Managing your online presence is critical to safeguarding your privacy and security, and it is imperative to take a proactive approach, including the use of robust cybersecurity best practices.
Read more...
Strategic approaches to legacy software in manufacturing
Editor's Choice IT in Manufacturing
One of the most critical and strategic roles of the CIO (or IT Manager) is to ensure that the business’ information systems and tools are well maintained and up to date. If a critical system fails, the business could come to a standstill, forcing people to scramble and revert to paper-based or backup systems. Even worse, production may stop, impacting the entire supply chain and all of your stakeholders.
Read more...
How to manage resilient MRO supply chains
RS South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
In today’s fast-changing and unpredictable world, maintaining a resilient supply chain for Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) is crucial for businesses across various sectors. RS South Africa MD, Brian Andrew shares his top five tips on how to approach and manage MRO supply chains to ensure resilience against future shocks.
Read more...
Digital twin technology for optimised asset management and maintenance
Schneider Electric South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
In an era where technological advancements are rapidly transforming industries, digital twin technology is an important industry innovation that promises to redefine asset management and maintenance. It enables organisations, their internal teams, and external partners to stay one step ahead of potential downtime, and even catastrophic failure.
Read more...
Reshaping the future of air freight with Siemens software
Siemens South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
Aerospace company, Natilus has adopted the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software. The company is focused on transforming the world’s supply chain with its next-generation blended-wing body aircraft, and through its use of Siemens software it has reduced the development time to build its first prototype aircraft by 50%.
Read more...
The power of connected vehicles in shaping the future of mobility
IT in Manufacturing
In today’s increasingly digital transformative world of mobility, connected vehicle architecture has emerged as a cornerstone of innovation, rapidly transforming how fleet owners interact with vehicles and the ecosystem.
Read more...
Accelerating digitalisation across process industries
ABB South Africa
IT in Manufacturing
ABB has launched Do More With Digital, a global campaign highlighting the opportunities for the process industries to realise their full potential through digital transformation.
Read more...
Automation tips for eco-friendly plastic packaging
Omron Electronics
IT in Manufacturing
The urgent need to reduce plastic packaging to alleviate environmental strain is widely recognised. However, the benefits of plastics should not be completely overlooked. To address this, efficient and resource-saving usage is essential.
Read more...