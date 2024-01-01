IO-Link compatible fibre-optic sensor

The Digital Fibre-optic Sensor from Vepac Electronics is designed to provide reliable detection using plastic fibre-optic light guides. The slimline housing, with protective lid, will fit in a variety of small spaces. The DFS is adjusted by a single push of a button, so there is no guesswork on the part of the operator. The sensor default settings will work for most applications. The DFS is as simple or as complicated as you would like. If your application is a bit more complex, the DFS can be adjusted in many configurations.

Further reading:

Display panel with brilliant screen and fast response

Vepac Electronics SCADA/HMI

Read more...

Precision laser sensor

Vepac Electronics Sensors & Transducers

Read more...

Leaders in sensor technology

Gail Norton Instrumentation Sensors & Transducers

Read more...

Sensors for blocked or empty chute detection

Gail Norton Instrumentation Sensors & Transducers

Read more...

Panel PCs for the production floor

Vepac Electronics Industrial Computer Hardware

Read more...

Rugged waterproof box computers

Vepac Electronics Industrial Computer Hardware

Read more...

Oil quality sensors for lubrication management

Sensors & Transducers

Read more...

RFID read/write heads and tags in miniature format

Turck Banner Southern Africa Sensors & Transducers

Read more...

Oil humidity sensor for maximum efficiency

ifm - South Africa Sensors & Transducers

Read more...

New generation of inductive standard sensors

Pepperl+Fuchs Sensors & Transducers

Read more...

The new HTLM5 WebPanel series from Vepac Electronics impresses with its brilliant display and very fast response during operation.The SMARTEYE SmartDot laser sensor from Tri-Tronics is designed for general-purpose sensing applications, and can also be used for precise, small parts detection at long ranges. The consistently small laser beam is used to detect such things as a tab on a battery, a misaligned or missing bottle cap, or a cross-threaded can lid.Photoelectric eyes have always needed perfect working conditions, but in the workplace there is no such thing. Steam, water, light and dirt interfere with most photoelectric eyes, but never with a Telco sensor.The Telco Sensors system, used for blocked chute detection, consists of a PA 11 photoelectric amplifier with transmitter (LT) and receiver (LR).The TP-5945 is an ideal computing solution for various operations on the production floor. The clean and modern look, coupled with PCAP technology for accurate and responsive touch functionality, enhances the precision and practicality of industrial operations.Teguar waterproof box computers are constructed with rugged aluminium or stainless steel housing. The aluminium housing acts as a heatsink for efficient, fanless cooling. These computers can be used in a wide variety of applications that require a rugged and compact computer.In an era where operational efficiency and machine health are critical, oil quality sensors are indispensable tools for successful lubrication management.Turck Banner is expanding its RFID product portfolio with four read/write heads in an M12 housing, and an in-metal tag in the compact 4 x 3 millimetre format.The oil humidity sensor continuously measures the relative humidity and temperature of oil. This enables plant operators to carry out condition-based changes and maintenance, thereby avoiding damage to a plant due to reduced cooling or lubricating action.More than 60 years ago, the invention of the proximity switch revolutionised the automation industry. Pepperl+Fuchs is now taking ‘the original’ to a new level, and has developed a portfolio of three-and four-wire sensors with unparalleled variance.