IO-Link compatible fibre-optic sensor

September 2024 Sensors & Transducers

The Digital Fibre-optic Sensor from Vepac Electronics is designed to provide reliable detection using plastic fibre-optic light guides. The slimline housing, with protective lid, will fit in a variety of small spaces. The DFS is adjusted by a single push of a button, so there is no guesswork on the part of the operator. The sensor default settings will work for most applications. The DFS is as simple or as complicated as you would like. If your application is a bit more complex, the DFS can be adjusted in many configurations.

Features and options include:

• Intuitive numerical/percentage diagnostic OLED display.

• Attractive 10 mm wide housing.

• Low power and wide operating voltage.

• Advanced remote programming.

• Six AUTOSET modes including window.

• Crosstalk rejection of up to eight sensors synchronised via single-wire network or two sensors without a wire.

• Programable output/input configurations.

• High-speed, high-resolution, and long-range modes.

• Combinable dual timers and counters.

• NPN, PNP or Push-Pull outputs.

• Gate/Interrogate input for product inspection.

• CE approved.


Tel: +27 11 454 8053
Email: [email protected]
www: www.vepac.co.za
Vepac Electronics


