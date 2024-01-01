Systems for mobile machines

September 2024 SCADA/HMI





With the new compact ecomatDisplay with a screen diagonal of 11 cm, ifm electronic is setting new standards in the human-machine interface. A high-resolution display and good readability even at extreme viewing angles or in difficult lighting conditions are just two of the advantages of the new display that are particularly important for use in mobile devices. It is the perfect choice when many interfaces and high performance are required and space is at a premium. The 11 cm device with high-resolution display, 16 million colours and good readability ensures clear exchange of information in every situation.

The interface equipment is perfectly matched to its typical applications. The CAN bus, which is important for mobile machines, is always integrated with its various protocols. An Ethernet or USB interface is also available. Six freely programmable, backlit function keys and a rocker switch with a central confirmation button are available for user input. All of these operating elements are easy to use, even when wearing gloves. The 1,4 GHz ARM dual-core processor and 1 GB RAM provide enough power to implement even the most demanding visualisations. The user can program these very easily with CODESYS 3.5 and has access to a comprehensive ifm library of software modules. Alternatively, the Linux-based operating system can be used for visualisation via Qt.

The die-cast aluminium housing of the ecomatDisplay complies with its high IP67 protection rating. EMC, resistance to extreme temperature fluctuations, shock, vibration and other tests and certifications make the device ideal for use in construction equipment, machines for agriculture and forestry, municipal vehicles, or machines for transport and logistics.

ifm - South Africa






