Systems for mobile machines

With the new compact ecomatDisplay with a screen diagonal of 11 cm, ifm electronic is setting new standards in the human-machine interface. A high-resolution display and good readability even at extreme viewing angles or in difficult lighting conditions are just two of the advantages of the new display that are particularly important for use in mobile devices. It is the perfect choice when many interfaces and high performance are required and space is at a premium. The 11 cm device with high-resolution display, 16 million colours and good readability ensures clear exchange of information in every situation.
The interface equipment is perfectly matched to its typical applications. The CAN bus, which is important for mobile machines, is always integrated with its various protocols. An Ethernet or USB interface is also available. Six freely programmable, backlit function keys and a rocker switch with a central confirmation button are available for user input. All of these operating elements are easy to use, even when wearing gloves. The 1,4 GHz ARM dual-core processor and 1 GB RAM provide enough power to implement even the most demanding visualisations. The user can program these very easily with CODESYS 3.5 and has access to a comprehensive ifm library of software modules. Alternatively, the Linux-based operating system can be used for visualisation via Qt.
The die-cast aluminium housing of the ecomatDisplay complies with its high IP67 protection rating. EMC, resistance to extreme temperature fluctuations, shock, vibration and other tests and certifications make the device ideal for use in construction equipment, machines for agriculture and forestry, municipal vehicles, or machines for transport and logistics.
VEICHI Industrial HMI VI20 series Conical Technologies
SCADA/HMI
The VEICHI industrial HMI VI20 series is a new generation of IOT human machine interfaces with an industrial ABS plastic shell and high reliability. The new model comes with a more practical down-cable approach and is better looking, resulting in a more satisfying interface.
Read more...Oil humidity sensor for maximum efficiency ifm - South Africa
Sensors & Transducers
The oil humidity sensor continuously measures the relative humidity and temperature of oil. This enables plant operators to carry out condition-based changes and maintenance, thereby avoiding damage to a plant due to reduced cooling or lubricating action.
Read more...Smart and easy wiring with IO-Link ifm - South Africa
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
A leading global machine manufacturer in the food and beverage industry has put its automation concept, based on parallel wiring, to the test with the aim of achieving higher efficiency, lower costs, more flexibility, and standardisation. All requirements can be successfully implemented with IO-Link solutions from ifm.
Read more...IO-Link system overview ifm - South Africa
Sensors & Transducers
From easy and quick setup, to additionally available machine monitoring data to process transparency from the machine level to the ERP software, IO-Link offers convincing efficiency gains and cost savings.
Read more...Continuous corrosion resistance ifm - South Africa
Editor's Choice Sensors & Transducers
The polypropylene version of ifm’s LDL400 conductivity sensor is based on the proven LDL200 inductive conductivity sensor. Its material properties make it the ideal choice for applications in which metallic sensors tend to corrode.
Read more...Temperature to IO-Link module ifm - South Africa
Temperature Measurement
IO-Link has become established as an intelligent interface for integrating smart sensors and devices in various industries. With the new ifm IO-Link measuring modules, up to four temperature probes can be connected to an IO-Link master port in two-, three- or four-wire configuration.