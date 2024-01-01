Display panel with brilliant screen and fast response

The new HTLM5 WebPanel series from Vepac Electronics impresses with its brilliant display and very fast response during operation. With front protection class IP65, and additional features such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB and RS232, the panels are the right solution for almost all industrial applications. With the many different display sizes, you can find the optimal user interface for your machines.

They have a projected capacitive display for multi-touch operation and are also available without touch. The displays are available in sizes from 18 to 60 cm, with a wide variety of aspect ratios. Either an Android 10.0 or Linux platform is available for installing your own apps or software packages. The AutomationBrowser is available for operation with a fast response. The powerful series of fanless WebPanels features a brilliant full-screen display, simple and intuitive operation, and fast page switching.

To make commissioning particularly easy and time-saving, the AutomationBrowser comes already pre-installed and ready to use. The very low installation depth of 60 mm maximum enables use in small installation spaces.

The SpiderControl AutomationBrowser from iniNet Solutions contains many other features in addition to standard functions. This means that older web HMIs based on Java applets and no longer supported by common browsers can be used, for example CODESYS Webvisu V2.x. The AutomationBrowser can be used universally and offers many advantages.

