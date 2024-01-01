Display panel with brilliant screen and fast response
September 2024
SCADA/HMI
The new HTLM5 WebPanel series from Vepac Electronics impresses with its brilliant display and very fast response during operation. With front protection class IP65, and additional features such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB and RS232, the panels are the right solution for almost all industrial applications. With the many different display sizes, you can find the optimal user interface for your machines.
They have a projected capacitive display for multi-touch operation and are also available without touch. The displays are available in sizes from 18 to 60 cm, with a wide variety of aspect ratios. Either an Android 10.0 or Linux platform is available for installing your own apps or software packages. The AutomationBrowser is available for operation with a fast response. The powerful series of fanless WebPanels features a brilliant full-screen display, simple and intuitive operation, and fast page switching.
To make commissioning particularly easy and time-saving, the AutomationBrowser comes already pre-installed and ready to use. The very low installation depth of 60 mm maximum enables use in small installation spaces.
The SpiderControl AutomationBrowser from iniNet Solutions contains many other features in addition to standard functions. This means that older web HMIs based on Java applets and no longer supported by common browsers can be used, for example CODESYS Webvisu V2.x. The AutomationBrowser can be used universally and offers many advantages.
Panel PCs for the production floor Vepac Electronics
Industrial Computer Hardware
The TP-5945 is an ideal computing solution for various operations on the production floor. The clean and modern look, coupled with PCAP technology for accurate and responsive touch functionality, enhances the precision and practicality of industrial operations.
Read more...Rugged waterproof box computers Vepac Electronics
Industrial Computer Hardware
Teguar waterproof box computers are constructed with rugged aluminium or stainless steel housing. The aluminium housing acts as a heatsink for efficient, fanless cooling. These computers can be used in a wide variety of applications that require a rugged and compact computer.
Read more...VEICHI Industrial HMI VI20 series Conical Technologies
SCADA/HMI
The VEICHI industrial HMI VI20 series is a new generation of IOT human machine interfaces with an industrial ABS plastic shell and high reliability. The new model comes with a more practical down-cable approach and is better looking, resulting in a more satisfying interface.
Read more...New industrial control and communication range RS South Africa
SCADA/HMI
RS South Africa has announced RS PRO’s new Industrial Control and Communication range, adding 1250 new products across more than 18 technologies to RS PRO’s existing automation and control portfolio of over 41 000 products.
Read more...HMI with maximum performance in the smallest of spaces ifm - South Africa
SCADA/HMI
Whenever clear communication, precision and performance in the smallest of spaces are required, the most compact member of ifm’s ecomatDisplay family is the perfect choice. The 11 cm HMI makes no compromises when it comes to human-machine interaction.
Read more...Robust industrial relays Vepac Electronics
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
Industrial RT relays from Vepac are particularly robust and are used for high load control. RT modules can control up to three changeover contacts, with 10 A each. In addition, this product is equipped for safety reasons with manual operation, improved LEDs or free-wheeling diodes.
Read more...Power analyser with RS-232 C Vepac Electronics
Electrical Power & Protection
Power analysers are used for the precise evaluation of circuits, energy consumers and network loads. This professional three-phase power analyser is of the highest technical standard, and offers all important functions for performance analysis in electrical one- and three-phase systems.
Read more...Versatile thermal imaging camera Vepac Electronics
Temperature Measurement
The PeakTech 5610 B is a versatile thermal imaging camera with a range of -20 to 400°C, and a thermal resolution of 220x160 thermal pixels, which makes temperature differences easily recognisable for every user.