Farewell to a family legacy

September 2024 News

In the landmark year of 1984, Rodney Topham embarked on a journey that would not only define his career but also leave an indelible mark on the automation industry. The birth of RET Automation was more than just the inception of a company; it was the beginning of a family legacy rooted in innovation, dedication and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Now, as the curtain is about to fall on this remarkable era with Brandon Topham’s impending retirement at the end of September, it is time to reflect on a family legacy that spans four decades.

A visionary beginning

RET Automation Controls was founded in 1984 by Rodney and Eva Topham, their initials creating the acronym RET. Rodney began by buying and selling automation products from his garage in Edenvale, Johannesburg, laying the foundation for what would become a pioneering company in the field. An increasing number of satisfied clients and principals soon saw it expand into a business with modern spacious premises just off the R24 in Edenvale. First occupied in 1995, they soon expanded through the purchase of an adjacent building in 1998.

Rodney’s vision for RET Automation was both ambitious and revolutionary. In an era when automation was still in its infancy, he foresaw the transformative potential it held for industries worldwide. His dedication to advancing technology and improving operational efficiencies became the bedrock of RET Automation’s ethos. Under his leadership, the company swiftly gained a reputation for delivering cutting-edge solutions tailored to the specific needs of its customers.

“Starting RET was not just about business,” Rodney reflects. “It was about pioneering a path in automation, one that would make a real difference in how industries operate. Our journey has always been about more than profit – it’s about innovation and creating lasting relationships with our clients.”

Rodney’s hands-on approach, coupled with his ability to foresee market trends, propelled RET Automation to the forefront of the industry. The company flourished under his guidance, expanding its product lines and establishing a loyal customer base that appreciated RET Automation’s commitment to quality and innovation.

Building the legacy

The first principal represented by RET was US-based Banner Engineering Corporation. With his background in photoelectric sensors, Rodney seized the opportunity to represent a globally respected sensor company.

Over time, while remaining focused on sensors, RET meanwhile expanded its agencies to provide better support to its customers with complementary products. One of the first of these new agencies in 1990 was the German company Turck, which already had a close relationship with Banner on a global basis.

A new chapter: Brandon Topham’s arrival

In November 1998, a new chapter began when Rodney’s son, Brandon Topham joined the company. As a qualified chartered accountant with a keen understanding of modern business practices, he quickly became an integral part of the company’s leadership.

RET was fortunate to have dedicated and dynamic distributors across the country. These distributors, located in Durban (D&I; Controls), Gqeberha (TW Technical Services), East London (Electronic & Power Manufacturing) and Cape Town (CiM Automation) were responsible for servicing the needs of their regions. The achievements of RET and the stability of the business resulted in a very low staff turnover, contributing to its increasing success as a result of the staff’s increasingly in-depth knowledge of the company’s products and applications.

Transition to leadership: Brandon as CEO

After 31 years, Rodney decided it was time to pass the torch to the next generation. His retirement in 2015 marked the end of an era, but it also signalled the beginning of a new one under Brandon’s stewardship as CEO. Taking over the reins from his father was both an honour and a challenge for Brandon. He inherited not just a company, but a legacy built on decades of hard work, trust and family values.

Under Brandon’s leadership, RET Automation continued to thrive. He maintained the company’s core values while steering it toward new horizons. His tenure as CEO saw the company embrace digital transformation, leveraging advanced technologies to enhance its product portfolio and streamline operations. In 2018 the company’s name was changed to Turck Banner when RET was purchased by Hans Turck and Banner Engineering to establish a South African joint venture company. Brandon’s vision was not just about keeping pace with industry changes, but about leading the charge, ensuring that the company remained a trailblazer in the automation sector.

“We’ve always been at the cutting edge,” Brandon says. “Our commitment to innovation is what keeps us relevant in a rapidly evolving industry. As I prepare to retire, I’m proud of the legacy we’ve built and confident in the future direction of the company.”

The legacy continues: reflecting on four decades

Throughout its history, RET Automation and Turck Banner have been supported by dedicated team members whose contributions have been instrumental in the company’s growth. Dave Mitchell, who joined in 1988, has been a pillar of the company’s foundation. Neville Stanton, who started in 2002, has brought a wealth of experience to the team. Garth Cubitt, who was with the company from 2004 to 2020, made significant contributions to the company’s operations. Marinda Heyneke, who joined in 2003, and Petro van der Walt, who started in 2006, have been integral in various aspects of the company’s success. Paul Felix, who started in 2012, has also played a vital role in the company’s continued expansion and innovation.

As Brandon prepares to retire at the end of September, it is a moment to celebrate the culmination of a remarkable journey. The end of this chapter is not just about saying goodbye to a leader; it is about honouring the values and principles that have guided RET and Turck Banner for the past four decades. The company has thrived in an industry marked by rapid change and intense competition, and this success is a tribute to the Topham family’s unwavering commitment to their vision and to each other.

Ivan De Waal: steering the future as the new managing director

As Turck Banner prepares to enter a new era without a Topham at the helm, the newly appointed managing director, Ivan De Waal, will be entrusted with leading the company forward. With his guidance, the team looks ahead with anticipation and excitement, confident in continuing the legacy that Rodney and Brandon built.

In conclusion, the Topham family’s journey with RET and Turck Banner is a story of visionary leadership, familial dedication and an enduring commitment to innovation. As we bid farewell to Brandon, we do so with gratitude and admiration for a legacy that will continue to shape the company’s future. The Tophams may be stepping down from their leadership roles, but their spirit and influence will remain an integral part of Turck Banner’s identity for years to come.

Credit(s)

Turck Banner Southern Africa





