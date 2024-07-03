Editor's Choice
SAIMC



SAIMC: Secunda branch

September 2024 SAIMC

Mpendulo Shabangu from Mbonyasambe Technology Solutions visited the Secunda branch on 7 August, to deliver a presentation on Temperature Profiling using Distributed Temperature Sensor (DTS) technology. The presentation included a detailed explanation of DTS, and its advantages, disadvantages, and other relevant aspects. This advanced technique utilises fibre-optic cables to measure temperature continuously along the entire length of the cable, offering a sophisticated solution for temperature monitoring.

During his presentation, Mpendulo elaborated on the intricacies of Rayleigh, Brillouin and Raman scattering techniques, explaining how each contributes to the measurement process. DTS systems mainly uses two of these methods to accurately measure temperature. In the process, light is directed into the cable and bounces along the fibre. The scattered light that returns is analysed to provide temperature data. This technology has a wide range of applications, including the oil and gas industry, power and energy sector, mining operations, environmental monitoring, structural monitoring, and research and development.

Despite its numerous advantages, including long-distance monitoring and real-time data provision, DTS technology also presents certain challenges. The high cost of the system compared to traditional monitoring methods is a significant disadvantage. Furthermore, the installation process is complex, particularly the software component that houses the system’s intelligence. Calibration can also be a challenging aspect of deploying this technology.

In summary, Mpendulo’s presentation highlighted the sophisticated capabilities and wide-ranging applications of DTS technology. This technology is essential for temperature profiling and monitoring in various industries, providing accurate and continuous measurement solutions.

The Secunda SAIMC committee would like to thank Mpendulo for his time and presentation, and Proconics for hosting the monthly Technology Evenings.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 312 2445
Email: [email protected]
www: www.saimc.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SAIMC


