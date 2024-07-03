SAIMC: Durban branch

The Durban branch of the SAIMC held a most interesting and well-attended technology evening in August. The topic was the application of drone technology in engineering work, and the evening was kindly sponsored by Proconics. PC Annandale and Robert Theron took us on a fascinating journey, with lots of ÔwowÕ and ÔawesomeÕ heard from the audience. PC is currently the Responsible Person for Flight Operations (RPFO) at Proconics, and Robert manages the automation, ICT and RPAS team.
In a world where engineering demands constant innovation and efficiency, drone and 3D technologies are emerging as powerful tools that can reshape traditional practices, and we got a glimpse into how they are revolutionising this field. PC and Robert showed how drones can play a valuable role by bringing the plant to the engineer using the power of Lidar scanning of real-world applications. This provides an immersive experience using VR and AR to simulate actual conditions, providing engineers with a hands-on understanding of their projects, without leaving the office. By bringing the plant to the engineer, utilising advanced lidar scanning, and leveraging VR and AR, we are witnessing the dawn of a new era in engineering.
The audience was treated to live demonstrations of both traditional and SLAM-based lidar scanning. These technologies enable the creation of highly accurate 3D models that are essential for a variety of engineering applications.
The Durban branch would like to thank Proconics for their sponsorship of the evening.
SAIMC: From the office of the CEO: Zero hunger and digital transformation strategies
The United Nations published 17 goals under Sustainable Development. Digital transformation could play a major role in addressing these goals, but a radical change in attitude among South Africa's political leaders are required, as can be seen from the Digital Transformation Strategy of South Africa compared to those of other countries.
SAIMC: Computer Engineering Advisory Council MESA Africa
In 2023, the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) defined a new engineering discipline, Computer Engineering. Due to the work done by MESA Africa in the manufacturing engineering space, the SAIMC approached MESA Africa to assist in defining the Code of Practice for Computer Engineers.
SAIMC: Johannesburg branch
At the July Johannesburg SAIMC meeting, Proconics addressed members on 'Leveraging drone and 3D technology for the next generation of engineering'. When you think about the advances made in technology, this has to be at the forefront of it all.
SAIMC: Secunda branch
On 3 July 2024, Gary Friend from Extech Safety Systems captivated the audience with an eye-opening presentation on the hurdles to embracing new technologies.
SAIMC Durban: UKZN Student Expo
With the help of Professor Saha from UKZN, the Durban branch of the SAIMC held a very successful exhibition of industrial automation and instrumentation equipment at the UKZN School of Engineering.
SAIMC: Durban branch
SAIMC Durban branch held a very well supported technology evening that was sponsored by UIC Control & Automation in celebration of their 50 years of successful service to industry.
SAIMC: Johannesburg branch
At the SAIMC Johannesburg meeting held in June, DesSoft gave a presentation on the importance of having smart tools that facilitate information sharing between process, electrical and instrumentation departments.