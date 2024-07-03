SAIMC: Durban branch

Mark Calvert (right), Durban GM thanking Robert Theron.

The Durban branch of the SAIMC held a most interesting and well-attended technology evening in August. The topic was the application of drone technology in engineering work, and the evening was kindly sponsored by Proconics. PC Annandale and Robert Theron took us on a fascinating journey, with lots of ÔwowÕ and ÔawesomeÕ heard from the audience. PC is currently the Responsible Person for Flight Operations (RPFO) at Proconics, and Robert manages the automation, ICT and RPAS team.

In a world where engineering demands constant innovation and efficiency, drone and 3D technologies are emerging as powerful tools that can reshape traditional practices, and we got a glimpse into how they are revolutionising this field. PC and Robert showed how drones can play a valuable role by bringing the plant to the engineer using the power of Lidar scanning of real-world applications. This provides an immersive experience using VR and AR to simulate actual conditions, providing engineers with a hands-on understanding of their projects, without leaving the office. By bringing the plant to the engineer, utilising advanced lidar scanning, and leveraging VR and AR, we are witnessing the dawn of a new era in engineering.

The audience was treated to live demonstrations of both traditional and SLAM-based lidar scanning. These technologies enable the creation of highly accurate 3D models that are essential for a variety of engineering applications.

The Durban branch would like to thank Proconics for their sponsorship of the evening.

