SAIMC: Johannesburg branch

September 2024 SAIMC

In celebration of Women’s Month, the SAIMC NPC Johannesburg Branch hosted a ladies event on 16 August 2024 at the Northcliff Country Club. The theme was ‘art class’ and each lady got to paint and decorate two wooden houses. The hands-on approach of Carol Willemse from Carol’s School of Art put our ladies completely out of their comfort zone, but everyone got advice or assistance from Carol on improving their project. Catering was by Adele Maritz from aDeli, and the ladies could not get enough of the delicious treats. They ranged from something for the health conscious to decadent Tiramisu and custard eclairs. Our attendees included representatives of the SAIMC Exco, Ki Leadership Institute, Technews, Rx Global, iToo Special Risks, Eagle Technik, TANDM Technologies, Pepperl+Fuchs and WIKA Instruments. Thank you to every lady who attended and made our function so enjoyable, the Johannesburg team appreciates your support.

Hats off to Ann and Cheryl and their suppliers for a super afternoon. The people were very friendly, and diverse in age and ethnicity. It was such a relaxing and fun afternoon. I am no artist, but I had such fun decorating my wooden houses for my granddaughter.

It was great to meet people whose names we had only previously seen on paper. The activities were unexpected and different, but so good.

A huge thank you to Ann and Cheryl for arranging this, I had a super time. Delightful, refreshing and challenging. From the thoughtfulness of the exquisite catering to the artistic challenge, this was one of those exceptional events. It was calming, engaging, fun, interactive and different to normal motivational functions. Thank you for the unusual approach. The brilliant artist facilitating the process had such a delightful, non-intrusive way of guiding us.

Thank you, Ann and Cheryl. This was seriously needed.

