SAIMC: Johannesburg branch

In celebration of Women’s Month, the SAIMC NPC Johannesburg Branch hosted a ladies event on 16 August 2024 at the Northcliff Country Club. The theme was ‘art class’ and each lady got to paint and decorate two wooden houses. The hands-on approach of Carol Willemse from Carol’s School of Art put our ladies completely out of their comfort zone, but everyone got advice or assistance from Carol on improving their project. Catering was by Adele Maritz from aDeli, and the ladies could not get enough of the delicious treats. They ranged from something for the health conscious to decadent Tiramisu and custard eclairs. Our attendees included representatives of the SAIMC Exco, Ki Leadership Institute, Technews, Rx Global, iToo Special Risks, Eagle Technik, TANDM Technologies, Pepperl+Fuchs and WIKA Instruments. Thank you to every lady who attended and made our function so enjoyable, the Johannesburg team appreciates your support.
Hats off to Ann and Cheryl and their suppliers for a super afternoon. The people were very friendly, and diverse in age and ethnicity. It was such a relaxing and fun afternoon. I am no artist, but I had such fun decorating my wooden houses for my granddaughter.
It was great to meet people whose names we had only previously seen on paper. The activities were unexpected and different, but so good.
A huge thank you to Ann and Cheryl for arranging this, I had a super time. Delightful, refreshing and challenging. From the thoughtfulness of the exquisite catering to the artistic challenge, this was one of those exceptional events. It was calming, engaging, fun, interactive and different to normal motivational functions. Thank you for the unusual approach. The brilliant artist facilitating the process had such a delightful, non-intrusive way of guiding us.
Thank you, Ann and Cheryl. This was seriously needed.
SAIMC: From the office of the CEO: Zero hunger and digital transformation strategies
The United Nations published 17 goals under Sustainable Development. Digital transformation could play a major role in addressing these goals, but a radical change in attitude among South Africa’s political leaders are required, as can be seen from the Digital Transformation Strategy of South Africa compared to those of other countries.
SAIMC: Computer Engineering Advisory Council
In 2023, the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) defined a new engineering discipline, Computer Engineering. Due to the work done by MESA Africa in the manufacturing engineering space, the SAIMC approached MESA Africa to assist in defining the Code of Practice for Computer Engineers.
SAIMC: Johannesburg branch
At the July Johannesburg SAIMC meeting, Proconics addressed members on ‘Leveraging drone and 3D technology for the next generation of engineering’. When you think about the advances made in technology, this has to be at the forefront of it all.
SAIMC: Secunda branch
On 3 July 2024, Gary Friend from Extech Safety Systems captivated the audience with an eye-opening presentation on the hurdles to embracing new technologies.
SAIMC Durban: UKZN Student Expo
With the help of Professor Saha from UKZN, the Durban branch of the SAIMC held a very successful exhibition of industrial automation and instrumentation equipment at the UKZN School of Engineering.
SAIMC: Durban branch
SAIMC Durban branch held a very well supported technology evening that was sponsored by UIC Control & Automation in celebration of their 50 years of successful service to industry.
SAIMC: Johannesburg branch
At the SAIMC Johannesburg meeting held in June, DesSoft gave a presentation on the importance of having smart tools that facilitate information sharing between process, electrical and instrumentation departments.