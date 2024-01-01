The MESA Africa 2024 Summit will be held on 16 and 17 October at the Capital Empire in Sandton. With the theme ÔFrom Smart Factories to Brilliant Enterprises Ð The Evolution of ManufacturingÕ, this action-packed annual summit will have exceptional guest speakers and presenters from industry who will share their knowledge and expertise.
The summit serves as a platform for established and emerging companies in the manufacturing and operations sectors to showcase their products and gain exposure. With a focus on knowledge sharing and community building, the event offers a unique marketing and networking environment where members can present inspiring case studies and success stories. Exhibiting vendors have the chance to deliver thought-provoking presentations without resorting to sales pitches, fostering the development of a vibrant manufacturing community in South Africa.
Sponsors benefit from connecting with qualified decision makers and end users, resulting in unique marketing opportunities. For delegates, the summit offers a chance to gain insights from global thought leaders in business process management, robotic process automation, machine learning, artificial intelligence and hyperautomation.
Delegates can stay abreast of the latest technology trends, engage in valuable networking, and participate in informal meet-and-greet sessions with industry experts. The inclusion of case studies provides practical examples of success, while earning CPD points adds an additional professional development dimension to this comprehensive event.
Reinstatement opportunity for ECSA registration
News
In 2023 the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) announced a special opportunity for engineers in South Africa to reinstate their registration status if it had been cancelled. This exclusive offer is available until the end of August 2024.
Read more...Bring SA’s minibus taxis into the digital age
News
The Wealth On Wheels initiative was launched at the recent Southern African National Transport Conference in Pretoria. This initiative seeks to use innovative technologies such as digital cash payments and blockchain to help minibus owners enhance operations and maximise their revenue, while creating a safer and more secure environment for the travelling public.
Read more...5-in-1 trade show brings together industries, buyers and sellers
News
This year’s Electra Mining Africa exhibition is set to be one of the biggest to date, with over 850 companies exhibiting across six halls and four sizable outside exhibit areas. With thousands of new products and technologies on show, and hundreds of live demonstrations showcasing machinery and equipment in action, visitors will get to see the latest industry innovations.
Read more...AVEVA unveils Sustainability Progress Report
News
AVEVA has launched its 2023 Sustainability Progress Report at London Tech Week 2024, where the company advocates for an ethical and impact-driven AI, aimed at increasing creativity and efficiency for a more sustainable world.