MESA Africa 2024 Summit

The MESA Africa 2024 Summit will be held on 16 and 17 October at the Capital Empire in Sandton. With the theme ÔFrom Smart Factories to Brilliant Enterprises Ð The Evolution of ManufacturingÕ, this action-packed annual summit will have exceptional guest speakers and presenters from industry who will share their knowledge and expertise.

The summit serves as a platform for established and emerging companies in the manufacturing and operations sectors to showcase their products and gain exposure. With a focus on knowledge sharing and community building, the event offers a unique marketing and networking environment where members can present inspiring case studies and success stories. Exhibiting vendors have the chance to deliver thought-provoking presentations without resorting to sales pitches, fostering the development of a vibrant manufacturing community in South Africa.

Sponsors benefit from connecting with qualified decision makers and end users, resulting in unique marketing opportunities. For delegates, the summit offers a chance to gain insights from global thought leaders in business process management, robotic process automation, machine learning, artificial intelligence and hyperautomation.

Delegates can stay abreast of the latest technology trends, engage in valuable networking, and participate in informal meet-and-greet sessions with industry experts. The inclusion of case studies provides practical examples of success, while earning CPD points adds an additional professional development dimension to this comprehensive event.

