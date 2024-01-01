Preparing engineering for the future

Thinking big but starting small is often a sensible step to take to be successful. To this end, the EPLAN Forum is a hybrid-format event taking place in Cologne on 25 to 26 September. The EPLAN Forum 2024 invites stakeholders from around the world to a top-class event for knowledge exchange. It is open to anyone interested in sharing knowledge and exchanging experiences related to automated engineering, machine cabling and ERP/PDM integration.
It will focus on topics including automated engineering, machine cabling, and integrated ERP and PDM systems. Presenters from EPLAN’s clientele and other international companies will share their practical experiences using EPLAN software. They will provide valuable insights and assistance to other interested parties who would like to make the most of their processes, from upper management through to experienced EPLAN users.
EPLAN´s director of Vertical Market Management, Harold van Waardenburg explains, “Today’s companies must ask themselves how engineering and downstream processes can be optimised in a future-oriented way. The EPLAN Forum is the premium event for the complete automation of engineering processes. Increasing numbers of companies are focusing on eliminating manual work steps and expanding their automation in engineering. They are moving to the next level in the process of automated engineering. Here the focus lies on tried-and-tested strategies for the highest possible degree of automation in engineering. How can this be achieved? Standardisation is essential, but there are further methods and approaches depending on a company´s specific requirements. An example is the targeted integration of EPLAN data into ERP and PDM systems, which can unlock huge potential.”
Reinstatement opportunity for ECSA registration
In 2023 the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) announced a special opportunity for engineers in South Africa to reinstate their registration status if it had been cancelled. This exclusive offer is available until the end of August 2024.
Bring SA's minibus taxis into the digital age
The Wealth On Wheels initiative was launched at the recent Southern African National Transport Conference in Pretoria. This initiative seeks to use innovative technologies such as digital cash payments and blockchain to help minibus owners enhance operations and maximise their revenue, while creating a safer and more secure environment for the travelling public.
5-in-1 trade show brings together industries, buyers and sellers
This year’s Electra Mining Africa exhibition is set to be one of the biggest to date, with over 850 companies exhibiting across six halls and four sizable outside exhibit areas. With thousands of new products and technologies on show, and hundreds of live demonstrations showcasing machinery and equipment in action, visitors will get to see the latest industry innovations.
AVEVA unveils Sustainability Progress Report
AVEVA has launched its 2023 Sustainability Progress Report at London Tech Week 2024, where the company advocates for an ethical and impact-driven AI, aimed at increasing creativity and efficiency for a more sustainable world.