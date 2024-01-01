Preparing engineering for the future

Thinking big but starting small is often a sensible step to take to be successful. To this end, the EPLAN Forum is a hybrid-format event taking place in Cologne on 25 to 26 September. The EPLAN Forum 2024 invites stakeholders from around the world to a top-class event for knowledge exchange. It is open to anyone interested in sharing knowledge and exchanging experiences related to automated engineering, machine cabling and ERP/PDM integration.

It will focus on topics including automated engineering, machine cabling, and integrated ERP and PDM systems. Presenters from EPLAN’s clientele and other international companies will share their practical experiences using EPLAN software. They will provide valuable insights and assistance to other interested parties who would like to make the most of their processes, from upper management through to experienced EPLAN users.

EPLAN´s director of Vertical Market Management, Harold van Waardenburg explains, “Today’s companies must ask themselves how engineering and downstream processes can be optimised in a future-oriented way. The EPLAN Forum is the premium event for the complete automation of engineering processes. Increasing numbers of companies are focusing on eliminating manual work steps and expanding their automation in engineering. They are moving to the next level in the process of automated engineering. Here the focus lies on tried-and-tested strategies for the highest possible degree of automation in engineering. How can this be achieved? Standardisation is essential, but there are further methods and approaches depending on a company´s specific requirements. An example is the targeted integration of EPLAN data into ERP and PDM systems, which can unlock huge potential.”

