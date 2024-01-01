Valve & Automation is exclusive agent for Cashco

Valve specialist, Valve & Automation, supplies total valve and control solutions to key process industries throughout southern Africa. The company has now been appointed as the exclusive agent for US company, Cashco, for the supply of control valves, regulators, tank equipment and flame arrestors.

Founded in 1920, Cashco has become a leading manufacturer and worldwide marketer of a broad line of industrial control products, after a series of key acquisitions. These included Valve Concepts, Kaye & MacDonald and Sensiflo. This expanded Cashco’s product line with the addition of high-flow, high-purity, high-pressure and tank-blanketing valves, and also pilot-operated vent valves used to control the vapor space and emissions associated with storage tanks.

The company has four separate product ranges:

• Rotary and linear control valves.

• Back pressure and pressure reducing regulators.

• Tank valves including tank blanketing valves, pressure vacuum vents/valves.

• Flame arrestors.

It services its customers in industries including chemicals, terminal storage, oil and gas, electronics, food and pharmaceutical through a worldwide network of offices and representatives.

Outstanding supplier relationships are key to Valve & Automation’s success, as is its ability to access support globally from wherever a project is situated. This new partnership is yet another testament to the company’s commitment to exceeding customer expectations with superior processes, systems, products and brands by using its world-class products and unmatched industry and application knowledge to help customers meet their business objectives more effectively.

