Endress+Hauser celebrates 40 years

On 4 September, Endress+Hauser South Africa was joined on its stand at Electra Mining Africa by valued customers, representatives, colleagues and industry friends for a spectacular cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate 40 marvellous years in southern Africa.
“As a show of appreciation for our longstanding partnerships, we chose to share this milestone with our valued customers to emphasise our long-term commitment to them. Our journey has been extraordinary, marked by the unwavering support of our customers, the relentless dedication of our employees, and the enduring patience of their families. Together, we have built more than a company, we have built a family and a legacy,” said Bernhard Kloss, MD of Endress+Hauser South Africa. “Our South African headquarters are the heart from which we've extended our reach throughout sub-Saharan countries, revolutionising process automation across multiple industries. Our success is not just measured in numbers, but in the trust and relationships fostered over the years.”
Visitors were greeted by the latest technologies on Endress+Hauser’s beautifully architected stand, which was designed to show customers how they could improve their processes by enhancing the efficiency, safety and sustainability of their plants.
Meaningful conversations flowed freely between industry leaders, peers and the Endress+Hauser team, all of whom are passionate about process automation, and about teaming up to find future solutions and take advantage of their industry expertise, deep application knowledge and comprehensive offering to help their customers meet their goals.
Here's to four decades of innovation, collaboration and excellence, and to many more shared successes in southern Africa.
Reinstatement opportunity for ECSA registration
News
In 2023 the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) announced a special opportunity for engineers in South Africa to reinstate their registration status if it had been cancelled. This exclusive offer is available until the end of August 2024.
Read more...From the editor's desk: Some random thoughts Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control)
News
In the afterglow of the Olympics, my most enduring memory is the men’s 100-metre finals where the top four were separated by three hundredths of a second; and Noah Lyles beat Kishane Thompson by four thousandths ...
Read more...Process technology: SICK and Endress+Hauser sign strategic partnership Endress+Hauser South Africa
News
German sensor company SICK and the Swiss measurement and automation technology specialist Endress+Hauser have agreed on a strategic partnership. Endress+Hauser will take over worldwide sales and service of SICK’s process analysis and gas flow measurement technology, with a joint venture to be established for their production and further development.
Read more...Valve & Automation is exclusive agent for Cashco Valve & Automation
News
Valve specialist, Valve & Automation, supplies total valve and control solutions to key process industries throughout southern Africa. The company has now been appointed as the exclusive agent for US company, Cashco for the supply of control valves, regulators, tank equipment and flame arrestors.
Read more...Preparing engineering for the future EPLAN Software
News
The Eplan Forum 2024 invites stakeholders from around the world to a top-class event for knowledge exchange. It is open to anyone interested in sharing knowledge and exchanging experiences related to automated engineering, machine cabling, and ERP/PDM integration.
Read more...MESA Africa 2024 Summit MESA Africa NPC
News
The MESA Africa 2024 Summit will be held on 16 and 17 October at the Capital Empire in Sandton. With the theme ‘From Smart Factories to Brilliant Enterprises – The Evolution of Manufacturing’, this action-packed annual summit will have exceptional guest speakers and presenters from industry who will share their knowledge and expertise.
Read more...Empowering the next generation of engineers RS South Africa
News
RS South Africa is excited to announce the winners of the inaugural Student Project Fund, an initiative aimed at empowering the next generation of engineers by supporting hands-on prototyping and experimentation.
Read more...Farewell to a family legacy Turck Banner Southern Africa
News
The birth of RET Automation was more than just the inception of a company; it was the beginning of a family legacy rooted in innovation, dedication and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Now, as the curtain is about to fall on this remarkable era with Brandon Topham’s impending retirement, it is time to reflect on a family legacy that spans four decades.
Read more...Sensor technology for brewing Endress+Hauser South Africa
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Brewing is a delicate balance, blending tradition with innovation. Now, modern sensor technology is stepping in to perfect the art of fermentation.