Endress+Hauser celebrates 40 years

September 2024 News

On 4 September, Endress+Hauser South Africa was joined on its stand at Electra Mining Africa by valued customers, representatives, colleagues and industry friends for a spectacular cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate 40 marvellous years in southern Africa.

“As a show of appreciation for our longstanding partnerships, we chose to share this milestone with our valued customers to emphasise our long-term commitment to them. Our journey has been extraordinary, marked by the unwavering support of our customers, the relentless dedication of our employees, and the enduring patience of their families. Together, we have built more than a company, we have built a family and a legacy,” said Bernhard Kloss, MD of Endress+Hauser South Africa. “Our South African headquarters are the heart from which we've extended our reach throughout sub-Saharan countries, revolutionising process automation across multiple industries. Our success is not just measured in numbers, but in the trust and relationships fostered over the years.”

Visitors were greeted by the latest technologies on Endress+Hauser’s beautifully architected stand, which was designed to show customers how they could improve their processes by enhancing the efficiency, safety and sustainability of their plants.

Meaningful conversations flowed freely between industry leaders, peers and the Endress+Hauser team, all of whom are passionate about process automation, and about teaming up to find future solutions and take advantage of their industry expertise, deep application knowledge and comprehensive offering to help their customers meet their goals.

Here's to four decades of innovation, collaboration and excellence, and to many more shared successes in southern Africa.

