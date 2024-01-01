Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Electrical Power & Protection



Print this page printer friendly version

Why battery storage is the backbone of future smart grids

September 2024 Electrical Power & Protection

Battery energy storage systems (BESS) are becoming more and more crucial in modern smart grids as the global energy transition speeds up. Smart grids rely on them to balance and stabilise their loads. The development goals of smart grids include enhancing grid resilience and stability, supporting reliable power supply in microgrids and off-grid systems, and achieving a balanced integration of renewable energy. The key to these goals lies in robust data management capabilities, involving the seamless integration of data flow and energy flow. By collecting, monitoring, analysing, and optimising real-time data, we can ensure the efficient operation and reliability of energy systems.

Balancing intermittency with flexible dispatch

The integration of renewable energy depends heavily on BESS because wind and solar power supplies are unreliable and susceptible to weather, day-night cycles, and seasonal changes. During surplus, BESS stores electricity and releases it during shortages, ensuring grid stability. An excellent example of photovoltaic energy integration is an establishment in California, which houses a massive 3 GWh energy storage facility. Because of its substantial solar power generation, California often experiences energy surplus during peak daylight hours and shortages during the night or on cloudy days. By storing excess solar energy and releasing it during peak demand, this facility avoids solar curtailment and efficiently smooths out energy demand fluctuations. To achieve flexible deployment, real-time monitoring and analysis of energy flow is necessary, along with optimising the charge and discharge process and ensuring efficient use of renewable energy.

Enhancing resilience and reliability

Modern grids face a range of challenges, including load fluctuations, equipment failures and natural disasters. With its rapid-response backup power, BESS helps in the swift restoration of grids during emergencies, thus strengthening their resilience. One example is Australia’s biggest battery storage project, with a capacity of 1,68 GWh, which aims to enhance the resilience of the New South Wales grid. In a matter of seconds, this storage system can respond to grid demands and deliver instant backup power to handle unforeseen equipment failures and load fluctuations. Additionally, it balances the integration of new and traditional energy sources, optimises the distribution of power resources and reduces peak load pressure. Data management plays a crucial role in these processes, enabling real-time monitoring and analysis of grid and battery conditions and providing precise operational guidance and forecasts. This ensures the system operates efficiently, enhancing grid reliability by maintaining a stable power supply.

Supporting localised energy management

For remote areas and developing countries, electricity availability remains a major challenge. BESS offers sustainable and adaptable solutions, operating within microgrids or off-grid systems and ensures a dependable power supply for these regions. By creating independent energy systems, BESS delivers stable and efficient power, driving socio-economic growth and boosting energy self-sufficiency. For example, the Bahariya Oasis microgrid BESS project in Egypt combines large-scale solar inverters and energy storage systems to establish a microgrid for local businesses. Given geographical limitations and insufficient infrastructure, local renewable energy must be used as the primary energy source. This system mainly uses solar power, reducing reliance on diesel generators. This provides a continuous reliable energy supply, while significantly lowering environmental impact. By collecting and analysing comprehensive OT data, this project improves energy management, predicts maintenance needs, cuts costs and prolongs equipment lifespan.

The intelligence behind BESS

Data management is at the core of BESS’s efficient operation. Through the collection, analysis and management of data, BESS monitors energy flow, battery status and system performance in real time. Operators use this data to make precise decisions, for example determining the best times for charging and discharging and predicting energy demand. Moreover, predictive maintenance through efficient data management enhances system maintainability, extending equipment life cycles and reducing failures, thereby lowering operating costs. As the Internet of Energy (IoE) and energy transition evolve further, data management will continue to play an important role in improving the efficiency and reliability of BESS operations, providing a solid foundation for the future of smart grids.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 781 0777
Email: [email protected]
www: www.rjconnect.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RJ Connect


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Power supply with scalability optimised
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Schneider Electric has introduced the Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular to the South African marketplace. This robust uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is designed to protect critical loads while offering third-party verified Live Swap functionality.

Read more...
Prioritising arc flash safety
Comtest Electrical Power & Protection
Comtest has developed a range of thermal imaging and wireless testing tools from Fluke, designed to ensure safety is the top priority for engineers working in potentially dangerous arc flash zones.

Read more...
Energising South Africa
ACTOM Electrical Machines Electrical Power & Protection
With South Africa facing a critical juncture in its energy transition – needing to meet rising demand while reducing emissions – energy storage is key, promising stable grids, and integrating renewables.

Read more...
How to measure frequency
Electrical Power & Protection
Circuits and equipment may be designed to operate at a fixed or variable frequency. They may perform abnormally if operated at a different frequency than specified.

Read more...
Power audits – an important step in the sustainability journey in Africa
Schneider Electric South Africa Electrical Power & Protection
Sustainability has become a global imperative, with countries and businesses worldwide striving to reduce their environmental impact, conserve resources, and promote long-term viability. In the context of Africa, the sustainability journey is particularly crucial.

Read more...
Enhanced distribution transformer monitor
Comtest Electrical Power & Protection
Comtest announced that the INCON Distribution Transformer Monitor (DTM) from Franklin Electric Grid Solutions has been updated to include new transformer life prediction functionality, enabling service and maintenance forecasting. This leverages predictive algorithms to estimate the remaining lifespan of transformers, streamlining operations.

Read more...
A guide to spotting solar scams and choosing reliable providers
Electrical Power & Protection
With solar energy an increasingly popular and vital component of our national energy strategy, the simultaneous rise of unregulated and substandard fly-by-night service providers poses a significant risk.

Read more...
ACTOM Distribution Transformers builds first 66kV transformer
ACTOM Electrical Machines Electrical Power & Protection
ACTOM Distribution Transformers recently completed the manufacture of its first 66 kV transformer, and says it is ready to become the dominant force in the supply of HV small power transformers on the African continent.

Read more...
Rack mount on-line UPS improves user interface and lead time
Emerson Automation Solutions Electrical Power & Protection
Emerson has announced the new Series D update to the family of proven SolaHD industrial rack-mount online uninterruptible power supplies. The new SolaHD S4KD Series offers significant user interface improvements and other design upgrades to increase reliability and product availability.

Read more...
Green steel is the foundation for achieving net zero
Electrical Power & Protection
Steel is one of the most commonly manufactured materials in the world. Steel production is also hugely carbon intensive, representing a significant proportion of global manmade carbon emissions. In the universal quest for net zero and carbon neutral, green steel production is critical.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved