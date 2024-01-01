Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

Bring SA’s minibus taxis into the digital age

August 2024 News

The Wealth On Wheels (WOW) initiative was launched at the recent Southern African National Transport Conference (SATC) in Pretoria. This initiative, led by the Eastern Cape Transport Tertiary Cooperative Limited (ECTTC), the business arm of the South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO), in partnership with Ecentric Payment Systems and FORUS Digital, aims to revolutionise the local minibus taxi industry. The initiative seeks to use innovative technologies such as digital cash payments and blockchain to help minibus owners enhance operations and maximise their revenue, while creating a safer and more secure environment for the travelling public. The WOW platform will introduce digital cash payments and advanced fleet and vehicle management systems with GPS, camera monitoring, fuel rebates, and a modernised scholar transport system.

The exhibition at SATC was awarded the best exhibition stand that ‘WOWed’ the conference. “It has been a journey of over a year with the WOW team, but it has been a longer journey for Ecentric, as we started about five years ago with assessing the industry’s needs. To see the culmination of the journey at this conference is a wonderful achievement, and we are excited about it. A lot of work has been done to ensure alignment between all aspects of this project, including people, process, technology, legal and financial. This is by no means the end, and there is still a lot of hard work to be done, but it is legacy defining,” says Hassen Sheik, CEO of Ecentric Payment Systems.

End-to-end digital ecosystem

The WOW Initiative will go into production with about 1000 regular minibus taxis in the Eastern Cape province being fitted with necessary equipment, including GPS trackers, cameras, Wi-Fi access points, and devices needed to accept digital cash payments. Other taxis will be fitted with a similar system for use as scholar transport; the only difference is that children will use wristbands with their guardian information stored on them, rather than needing cards. Two further launch projects for digital cash and fuel rebates are earmarked for launch in the Western Cape.

Sheik explains that WOW is not just a payments solution, but an end-to-end ecosystem digitisation journey that helps formalise the minibus taxi industry, while ensuring the safety of drivers, commuters, and the public. In addition, taxi operators will be able to monetise the captive audience within their vehicles by offering value added services such as selling airtime or prepaid electricity, or allowing people to pay their bills without having to go to a retail store. Taxis may also be equipped with ‘WOW-Fi’, which offers commuters free Wi-Fi, while earning additional revenue for operators through displaying advertisements.

“The WOW Initiative has taken a bottom-up approach. We have engaged industry first in order to understand their pain points and to look at how the private sector can help tackle those challenges. Through this process of collaboration, we have come up with this ecosystem that talks to what they need. The technology is a byproduct − the key is that it is solving a problem for industry,” says Sheik.

For taxi owners, WOW offers continuous GPS tracking, giving them real-time information on how and where their taxis are being used, how many passengers are being carried, and how much the vehicle is earning. The intention is to empower the owners by using data and transparency to make informed decisions such as identifying which are the most profitable routes, and at which times.

Ultimately, having this data recorded on immutable blockchain ledgers potentially enables taxi commuters to benefit from government rebates in the future, and also fuel savings for owners. Three cameras in the vehicles enhance safety on the road, while optionally alerting owners of incidents such as speeding, drowsiness, and cell phone usage via an App.

Paul Wenborn, Business Development and Mobility lead at Ecentric, highlights that WOW is a collaboration between the taxi industry and various private sector partners including Ecentric (payments & program management), FORUS (distributed ledger technology, platform architecture, and financial model), BATSAMAYI (platform apps), True Value Systems (GPS tracking, comms, and other hardware) and CYCLE Payments Africa (Point of Sale for informal merchants).

“The WOW platform meets the needs of all stakeholders, including merchants, assistants, drivers, owners, TOCs, Associations, and local, provincial, and national government, with a special focus on delighting commuters.”

Industry-driven technology solution

Dr Nokuthula Mbebe, CEO of ECTTC, concludes: “We are in the Fourth Industrial Revolution where everything is being digitalised, and we needed a solution that would be safe and secure, while introducing cashless payment.”

For more information contact Mia Odendaal, Ecentric Payment Systems, +27 21 681 9600, [email protected], www.ecentric.co.za




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Reinstatement opportunity for ECSA registration
News
In 2023 the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) announced a special opportunity for engineers in South Africa to reinstate their registration status if it had been cancelled. This exclusive offer is available until the end of August 2024.

Read more...
Zutari coordinates MeerKAT radio telescope array
News
Leading consulting engineering and infrastructure advisory practice, Zutari is continuing its involvement with the world-leading MeerKAT radio telescope array, where it has played a leading role since the project first broke ground.

Read more...
Appointments
Schneider Electric South Africa News
  

Read more...
Med-TechEngineers launches academy to address critical skills shortage
News
Gauteng-based consulting engineering firm, Med-TechEngineers has officially launched the Engineering and Technology Academy to address the shortage of critical and unique skills needed in the engineering and technology sectors.

Read more...
5-in-1 trade show brings together industries, buyers and sellers
News
This year’s Electra Mining Africa exhibition is set to be one of the biggest to date, with over 850 companies exhibiting across six halls and four sizable outside exhibit areas. With thousands of new products and technologies on show, and hundreds of live demonstrations showcasing machinery and equipment in action, visitors will get to see the latest industry innovations.

Read more...
AVEVA unveils Sustainability Progress Report
News
AVEVA has launched its 2023 Sustainability Progress Report at London Tech Week 2024, where the company advocates for an ethical and impact-driven AI, aimed at increasing creativity and efficiency for a more sustainable world.

Read more...
Zutari inspires the youth ahead of World Youth Skills Day
News
Equipping the youth with the necessary skills and knowledge for successful careers is an important focus of leading infrastructure engineering and advisory practice Zutari, which believes in building a sustainable future for future generations.

Read more...
Parker’s control systems in the 2024 America’s Cup
Parker Hannifin - Sales Company South Africa News
Parker Hannifin will design and implement advanced control systems for New York Yacht Club’s American Magic racing yachts, and support the challenger’s pursuit of the 37th America’s Cup.

Read more...
Appointments
News
  

Read more...
WEG to debut at Electra Mining Africa
WEG Africa News
WEG has maintained a formidable presence on the African continent for over four decades, consistently demonstrating its industry-leading capabilities at Electra Mining Africa under the Zest WEG brand. This year, a rebranded WEG is poised to make a powerful debut with a renewed focus on innovation and sustainability.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved