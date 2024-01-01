Safe handling in all sectors

August 2024 Motion Control & Drives

This initiative ensures that appropriate measures are taken to prevent roll back incidents, which might cause injury to workers during conveying operations. BMG technical experts advise on the selection of the correct cam clutch for each application, and assist with proper installation methods to ensure optimum performance and improved safety standards.

“Tsubaki backstops and cam clutches, which have been developed and manufactured in Japan for high efficiency and optimum safety in high- or low-speed applications, meet the requirements of current legislation,” explains business unit manager, Carlo Beukes. Local safety regulations require that the installation of incline conveyor belts must include the fitting and use of one or more devices to prevent run-back or run-on, to prevent injury by materials falling from a conveyor belt.

Tsubaki backstop cam clutches are designed to prevent reverse rotation of drive shafts, offering a simple and cost-effective means to protect capital equipment and enhance safety. Apart from the mining sector, BMG’s cam clutches are used for belt conveyors for materials handling, metals, timber, pulp and wood chip, and also for bucket elevators for cement and grain. These units are also installed to enhance performance of large drift conveyors and screw pumps.

Tsubaki cam clutches are available from BMG in different capacities and styles, and are designed to provide the best functional characteristics for three basic modes of operation – overrunning, indexing, and backstopping. The outer and inner races of these cam clutches are manufactured from high-quality alloy steel, with high surface hardness and core toughness, to withstand operation in arduous conditions. These races are precision ground, providing excellent concentricity and a special surface finish to obtain accurate cam rotation. Cams are manufactured from special selected high-alloy steel, with a hardness option up to 2500 Hv.

A key range in BMG’s portfolio of Tsubaki cam clutches is the BS-F series, which is suitable for high-speed inclined and long overland belt conveyors and bucket elevators used in the mining and bulk handling sectors. The high-torque, high-speed Tsubaki BS-F series, with a narrow width I-beam torque arm, is a drop-in replacement to conventional ‘roller ramp’ devices. This allows for quick and easy onsite installation and enables effortless replacement of an old backstop with the new BS-F design, without the need for modification to the existing layout. Although this series has a narrower width than other models, the downsized unit exceeds the requirements of high-speed inclined belt conveyors, with the benefits of space saving and reduced installation time.

Important features of this series include a non-rollover cam and roller design, which offers higher backstop torque capacities and lower running temperatures than conventional anti-rollback devices. Added to this, a flexible labyrinth seal mechanism prevents the ingress of dust and water in abrasive conditions, and a double-lip oil seal with multi-temperature grease, enables safe operation at a wide ambient temperature range from -55 to 150°C.

A common cause of conventional backstop failure is oil leakage. Tsubaki has eliminated this risk in the BSF series by designing the backstop to operate with grease and a specially designed labyrinth seal. The absence of an oil level gauge creates a more reliable safety device. For extended service life, correct lubrication methods and dust prevention care are critical. BMG recommends the use of a maintenance kit and Tsubaki-approved EP-free grease for easy and effective maintenance of the BSF series. The BS-Grease is available from any BMG branch.

The cam and roller cage orbit at low speed, continually conveying grease internally from the bottom to the top of the mechanism. The constant circulation of grease minimises internal friction, and reduces operating temperature for dependable operation. Maintenance intervals are between 7500 and 8000 hours, and the effective service life of the units is also significantly extended, compared with conventional oil-filled units.

BMG has made a substantial investment in local Tsubaki backstops to ensure speedy delivery. This is a major advantage, as the current industry norm is up to 24 weeks delivery. The complete range of Tsubaki power transmission components is available from BMG’s national branch network, which offers a technical advisory and 24-hour backup service.

For more information contact Carlo Beukes, BMG, +27 11 620 7558 , [email protected], www.bmgworld.net

Credit(s)

Bearing Man Group t/a BMG





