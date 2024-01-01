Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Motion Control & Drives



Print this page printer friendly version

Safe handling in all sectors

August 2024 Motion Control & Drives

This initiative ensures that appropriate measures are taken to prevent roll back incidents, which might cause injury to workers during conveying operations. BMG technical experts advise on the selection of the correct cam clutch for each application, and assist with proper installation methods to ensure optimum performance and improved safety standards.

“Tsubaki backstops and cam clutches, which have been developed and manufactured in Japan for high efficiency and optimum safety in high- or low-speed applications, meet the requirements of current legislation,” explains business unit manager, Carlo Beukes. Local safety regulations require that the installation of incline conveyor belts must include the fitting and use of one or more devices to prevent run-back or run-on, to prevent injury by materials falling from a conveyor belt.

Tsubaki backstop cam clutches are designed to prevent reverse rotation of drive shafts, offering a simple and cost-effective means to protect capital equipment and enhance safety. Apart from the mining sector, BMG’s cam clutches are used for belt conveyors for materials handling, metals, timber, pulp and wood chip, and also for bucket elevators for cement and grain. These units are also installed to enhance performance of large drift conveyors and screw pumps.

Tsubaki cam clutches are available from BMG in different capacities and styles, and are designed to provide the best functional characteristics for three basic modes of operation – overrunning, indexing, and backstopping. The outer and inner races of these cam clutches are manufactured from high-quality alloy steel, with high surface hardness and core toughness, to withstand operation in arduous conditions. These races are precision ground, providing excellent concentricity and a special surface finish to obtain accurate cam rotation. Cams are manufactured from special selected high-alloy steel, with a hardness option up to 2500 Hv.

A key range in BMG’s portfolio of Tsubaki cam clutches is the BS-F series, which is suitable for high-speed inclined and long overland belt conveyors and bucket elevators used in the mining and bulk handling sectors. The high-torque, high-speed Tsubaki BS-F series, with a narrow width I-beam torque arm, is a drop-in replacement to conventional ‘roller ramp’ devices. This allows for quick and easy onsite installation and enables effortless replacement of an old backstop with the new BS-F design, without the need for modification to the existing layout. Although this series has a narrower width than other models, the downsized unit exceeds the requirements of high-speed inclined belt conveyors, with the benefits of space saving and reduced installation time.

Important features of this series include a non-rollover cam and roller design, which offers higher backstop torque capacities and lower running temperatures than conventional anti-rollback devices. Added to this, a flexible labyrinth seal mechanism prevents the ingress of dust and water in abrasive conditions, and a double-lip oil seal with multi-temperature grease, enables safe operation at a wide ambient temperature range from -55 to 150°C.

A common cause of conventional backstop failure is oil leakage. Tsubaki has eliminated this risk in the BSF series by designing the backstop to operate with grease and a specially designed labyrinth seal. The absence of an oil level gauge creates a more reliable safety device. For extended service life, correct lubrication methods and dust prevention care are critical. BMG recommends the use of a maintenance kit and Tsubaki-approved EP-free grease for easy and effective maintenance of the BSF series. The BS-Grease is available from any BMG branch.

The cam and roller cage orbit at low speed, continually conveying grease internally from the bottom to the top of the mechanism. The constant circulation of grease minimises internal friction, and reduces operating temperature for dependable operation. Maintenance intervals are between 7500 and 8000 hours, and the effective service life of the units is also significantly extended, compared with conventional oil-filled units.

For extended service life, correct lubrication methods and dust prevention care are critical. BMG recommends the use of a maintenance kit and Tsubaki-approved EP-free grease for easy and effective maintenance of the BSF series.

BMG has made a substantial investment in local Tsubaki backstops to ensure speedy delivery. This is a major advantage, as the current industry norm is up to 24 weeks delivery. The complete range of Tsubaki power transmission components is available from BMG’s national branch network, which offers a technical advisory and 24-hour backup service.

For more information contact Carlo Beukes, BMG, +27 11 620 7558, [email protected], www.bmgworld.net


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 620 1500
Fax: 086 670 3337
Email: [email protected]
www: www.bmgworld.net
Articles: More information and articles about Bearing Man Group t/a BMG


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Taking reliability to the trenches
SKF South Africa Motion Control & Drives
SKF’s maintenance-free Y Bearing Unit has significantly extended equipment uptime for key customer Gibela, a leading level 5CE CIBD-rated civils company with more than ten years of experience in the field.

Read more...
Adjustable chocks support extremely large telescope
SKF South Africa Motion Control & Drives
Adjustable chocks from SKF will play an important role in the world’s largest visible/near-infrared telescope, the ELT, which is currently under construction in Chile.

Read more...
Motion control solutions for better machining results
Motion Control & Drives
NSK Europe is shining the spotlight on its latest solutions for machine tools. Innovative NSK bearings, ball screws, and linear guides can deliver significant gains for both machine users and builders.

Read more...
Drive technology for tunnel construction
Motion Control & Drives
Compact, robust, and reliable - these are the advantages of RUD’s Tecdos drive technology, which is a gamechanger in tunnel construction.

Read more...
Modernising for productivity
SEW-Eurodrive Motion Control & Drives
Making its debut appearance at NAMPO Cape in Bredasdorp in September this year, geared motor specialist SEW-EURODRIVE is all set to excite the farming community with even more solutions to drive productivity and efficiency.

Read more...
Cost-effective machine health monitoring
SKF South Africa Motion Control & Drives
The easy to use SKF QuickCollect Bluetooth-enabled, handheld sensor monitors the health of rotating machinery via mobile iOS and Android apps, identifies developing issues, and mitigates potential failures by enabling customers to initiate predictive maintenance.

Read more...
Beer brewers avoid grease contamination
igus Motion Control & Drives
A study by RWTH Aachen University and igus recently quantified the financial and environmental benefits of using lubrication-free polymer bearings over traditional metal bearings. The study revealed that users can save millions of rands annually in lubricant costs, significantly reducing their environmental impact.

Read more...
Supporting the low-carbon steel movement
Motion Control & Drives
With a legacy of pioneering safer, more productive, and sustainable equipment and services, Konecranes is committed to advancing a decarbonised and circular world for customers and society.

Read more...
Harnessing robotics for a sustainable future
Motion Control & Drives
Yaskawa South Africa stands at the forefront of the green revolution, leveraging advanced robotics to drive sustainable manufacturing practices.

Read more...
Testing your motor control coordination
Motion Control & Drives
Referro Systems, a supplier of control and automation solutions for the industrial sector, is warning against the risks of using untested components in motor control combinations.

Read more...











Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved