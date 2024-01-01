Appointments

Reinstatement opportunity for ECSA registration
In 2023 the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) announced a special opportunity for engineers in South Africa to reinstate their registration status if it had been cancelled. This exclusive offer is available until the end of August 2024.
Bringing brownfield plants back to life Schneider Electric South Africa
Today’s brownfield plants are typically characterised by outdated equipment and processes, and face challenges ranging from inefficient operations to safety hazards. However, all is not lost, as these plants stand to gain a lot from digitalisation and automation.
Power supply with scalability optimised Schneider Electric South Africa
Schneider Electric has introduced the Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular to the South African marketplace. This robust uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is designed to protect critical loads while offering third-party verified Live Swap functionality.
Digital twin technology for optimised asset management and maintenance Schneider Electric South Africa
In an era where technological advancements are rapidly transforming industries, digital twin technology is an important industry innovation that promises to redefine asset management and maintenance. It enables organisations, their internal teams, and external partners to stay one step ahead of potential downtime, and even catastrophic failure.
Bring SA's minibus taxis into the digital age
The Wealth On Wheels initiative was launched at the recent Southern African National Transport Conference in Pretoria. This initiative seeks to use innovative technologies such as digital cash payments and blockchain to help minibus owners enhance operations and maximise their revenue, while creating a safer and more secure environment for the travelling public.
New-generation circuit breakers Schneider Electric South Africa
Schneider Electric South Africa has launched its ComPacT NS new-generation circuit breakers, designed to maximise power availability and reliability.
5-in-1 trade show brings together industries, buyers and sellers
This year’s Electra Mining Africa exhibition is set to be one of the biggest to date, with over 850 companies exhibiting across six halls and four sizable outside exhibit areas. With thousands of new products and technologies on show, and hundreds of live demonstrations showcasing machinery and equipment in action, visitors will get to see the latest industry innovations.
AVEVA unveils Sustainability Progress Report
AVEVA has launched its 2023 Sustainability Progress Report at London Tech Week 2024, where the company advocates for an ethical and impact-driven AI, aimed at increasing creativity and efficiency for a more sustainable world.