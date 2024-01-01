Efficiently consolidate analogue signals and reduce wiring

Control engineers can bring analogue signals into a control system more efficiently with the new R95C 8-port analogue input to modbus hub. It consolidates up to eight 0-10 V DC or 4-20 mA analogue signal inputs and sends them via Modbus back to a PLC, HMI, scada system, or cloud platform.
Because the R95C mounts near sensors on the machine, it reduces or eliminates the need for expensive analogue I/O cards in the PLC. It also consolidates up to eight cables in one, reducing installation time and wiring between sensors and the control panel. Rated IP67 and IP68, the slim, compact, stackable form factor of the R95C allows installation in many different spaces and challenging industrial environments. The specially designed side ports help reduce cable damage, plus related maintenance time and cost, by enabling cable routing without sharp bends commonly found when using top-exit I/O blocks.
EtherCAT interoperability removes industrial networking barriers
Selecting the right communication technology is one of the most important decisions engineers make, and interoperability helps with that decision. Key development tools and standards ensure interoperability among many EtherCAT devices and manufacturers.
Read more...Condition monitoring to go Turck Banner Southern Africa
Anyone who wants to efficiently monitor the climate in control cabinets will find a comprehensive range of control cabinet monitors for the DIN rail in Turck Banner’s cabinet condition monitoring family.
Read more...When to upgrade your systems and processes
In the manufacturing and mining environments, where downtime is not an option, how does one determine the optimal time to upgrade your systems and processes, with the minimum amount of downtime to ensure that you maintain your productivity targets?
Read more...Integrating networks in CNC machinery RJ Connect
A leading global manufacturer of industrial machinery wanted to aggregate multiple applications into its CNC machines. Due to the use of different proprietary networks, integrating the networks and maintaining the components required substantial effort.
Read more...lluminating factory workstations Turck Banner Southern Africa
The WLB32 from Turck Banner gives you the ability to illuminate areas where traditional power sources or outlets are not available. With the convenience of Power over Ethernet (PoE), installation is easy.
Read more...Maximising uptime of AC-powered equipment Turck Banner Southern Africa
Providing critical condition monitoring data about AC-powered equipment, Turck Banner’s new Rogowski coil current sensors help maximise machine uptime with ease.
Read more...KROHNE reaches important milestone in Ethernet-APL technology KROHNE
In December 2023, KROHNE made Ethernet-APL demo devices available to selected customers. This step marks an important milestone in the company’s own Ethernet APL development project for various sensor types. Ethernet-APL technology is a revolution in the process industry.
Read more...Standardising information in process automation applications
The co-owners of the Process Automation Device Information Model have released the PA-DIM Version 1.1 specification. This release, a testament to collective efforts, includes expanded device-type support for process analysers, and an enhanced basic hierarchy structure with new extensions, benefiting the industrial user and vendor manufacturing community.
Read more...Enabling multiple applications on a unified TSN network RJ Connect
