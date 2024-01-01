Efficiently consolidate analogue signals and reduce wiring

Because the R95C mounts near sensors on the machine, it reduces or eliminates the need for expensive analogue I/O cards in the PLC. It also consolidates up to eight cables in one, reducing installation time and wiring between sensors and the control panel. Rated IP67 and IP68, the slim, compact, stackable form factor of the R95C allows installation in many different spaces and challenging industrial environments. The specially designed side ports help reduce cable damage, plus related maintenance time and cost, by enabling cable routing without sharp bends commonly found when using top-exit I/O blocks.

Further reading:

EtherCAT interoperability removes industrial networking barriers

Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

Read more...

Condition monitoring to go

Turck Banner Southern Africa Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

Read more...

When to upgrade your systems and processes

Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

Read more...

Integrating networks in CNC machinery

RJ Connect Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

Read more...

RFID read/write heads and tags in miniature format

Turck Banner Southern Africa Sensors & Transducers

Read more...

lluminating factory workstations

Turck Banner Southern Africa Electrical Power & Protection

Read more...

Maximising uptime of AC-powered equipment

Turck Banner Southern Africa Electrical Power & Protection

Read more...

KROHNE reaches important milestone in Ethernet-APL technology

KROHNE Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

Read more...

Standardising information in process automation applications

Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

Read more...

Enabling multiple applications on a unified TSN network

RJ Connect Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

Read more...

Selecting the right communication technology is one of the most important decisions engineers make, and interoperability helps with that decision. Key development tools and standards ensure interoperability among many EtherCAT devices and manufacturers.Anyone who wants to efficiently monitor the climate in control cabinets will find a comprehensive range of control cabinet monitors for the DIN rail in Turck Banner’s cabinet condition monitoring family.In the manufacturing and mining environments, where downtime is not an option, how does one determine the optimal time to upgrade your systems and processes, with the minimum amount of downtime to ensure that you maintain your productivity targets?A leading global manufacturer of industrial machinery wanted to aggregate multiple applications into its CNC machines. Due to the use of different proprietary networks, integrating the networks and maintaining the components required substantial effort.Turck Banner is expanding its RFID product portfolio with four read/write heads in an M12 housing, and an in-metal tag in the compact 4 x 3 millimetre format.The WLB32 from Turck Banner gives you the ability to illuminate areas where traditional power sources or outlets are not available. With the convenience of Power over Ethernet (PoE), installation is easy.Providing critical condition monitoring data about AC-powered equipment, Turck Banner’s new Rogowski coil current sensors help maximise machine uptime with ease.In December 2023, KROHNE made Ethernet-APL demo devices available to selected customers. This step marks an important milestone in the company’s own Ethernet APL development project for various sensor types. Ethernet-APL technology is a revolution in the process industry.The co-owners of the Process Automation Device Information Model have released the PA-DIM Version 1.1 specification. This release, a testament to collective efforts, includes expanded device-type support for process analysers, and an enhanced basic hierarchy structure with new extensions, benefiting the industrial user and vendor manufacturing community.A leading global manufacturer of industrial machinery wanted to aggregate multiple applications into its CNC machines. Due to the use of different proprietary networks, integrating the networks and maintaining the components required substantial effort.