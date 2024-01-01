Editor's Choice
Efficiently consolidate analogue signals and reduce wiring

August 2024 Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

Control engineers can bring analogue signals into a control system more efficiently with the new R95C 8-port analogue input to modbus hub. It consolidates up to eight 0-10 V DC or 4-20 mA analogue signal inputs and sends them via Modbus back to a PLC, HMI, scada system, or cloud platform.

Because the R95C mounts near sensors on the machine, it reduces or eliminates the need for expensive analogue I/O cards in the PLC. It also consolidates up to eight cables in one, reducing installation time and wiring between sensors and the control panel. Rated IP67 and IP68, the slim, compact, stackable form factor of the R95C allows installation in many different spaces and challenging industrial environments. The specially designed side ports help reduce cable damage, plus related maintenance time and cost, by enabling cable routing without sharp bends commonly found when using top-exit I/O blocks.


Tel: +27 11 453 2468
Email: [email protected]
www: www.turckbanner.co.za
