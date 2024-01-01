Enhanced distribution transformer monitor

August 2024 Electrical Power & Protection

Comtest, the local representative of Franklin Electric Grid Solutions, announced that the INCON Distribution Transformer Monitor (DTM) has been updated to include new transformer life prediction functionality, enabling service and maintenance forecasting. This enhancement leverages predictive algorithms to estimate the remaining lifespan of transformers to streamline operations.

Additionally, the DTM now supports Ethernet connectivity, with compatibility for DNP3 and Modbus protocols, offering flexible and efficient network integration. It provides continuous, meter-grade precision performance monitoring of high-value, mission-critical, low-voltage pad mount and conventional pole mount transformers.

Data-driven decision making

With the ability to monitor and trend transformer output voltage, loading current by phase, temperature and power factor for an entire network of transformers, utilities are armed with powerful information regarding power distribution and equipment maintenance.

Key advantages

The DTM provides remote access to real-time transformer health data, and automated threshold alarms for condition-based maintenance planning, by continuously monitoring the key indicators of a transformer’s performance, including temperature and load.

The DTM tracks a transformer’s loss of life, and employs advanced predictive algorithms to forecast the estimated remaining run time. It ensures a near-constant assessment of the transformer’s health, considering real-time conditions and applying a calculated dynamic acceleration factor to predict the cumulative loss of life accurately.

Power factor monitoring

The DTM provides a transformer’s power factor, which is a trend of useful power delivery. Power Factor helps utilities to determine the most efficient distribution of power during peak times, and to ensure the delivery of high-quality outbound power when their customers need it the most.

A powerful industrial IOT-grade processor and sophisticated polyphase energy measurement integrated circuit provides superior onboard computation capability and power quality monitor-level fidelity. A built-in Cat M1/NB2 cellular modem allows the DTM to communicate via a cellular network, enabling utilities to deploy DTMs virtually anywhere and at scale (one unit to thousands of units).

Alarms and notifications

With the CONVERGE web interface, utilities can be managed by exception with customised threshold alarms and notifications, such as voltage signal delta, current signal delta, fault current, voltage sag and swell, K-factor harmonics, top/bottom tank temperature, temperature delta, winding hot spot load ratio, winding load, and winding hot spot temperature.

Transformer life prediction

By continuously monitoring the key indicators of a transformer’s performance, including temperature and load, the DTM not only tracks a transformer’s loss of life, but also employs advanced predictive algorithms to forecast the estimated remaining run time.

The DTM continuously assesses transformer loading and thermal conditions to calculate the accumulated loss of life in real time, updating at approximately two-second intervals.

Acceleration factor

After each interval, the DTM updates the accumulated loss of life. This considers the exact interval duration, and adjusts with an acceleration factor based on the loading and thermal conditions.

Lifetime estimate

The average acceleration factor is applied to any unmonitored time before installing the DTM. This provides a thorough estimate of the total loss of life, and can be used in predictive maintenance planning.

Transformer life prediction

By continuously monitoring the key indicators of a transformer’s performance, including temperature and load, the DTM not only tracks a transformer’s loss of life, but also employs advanced predictive algorithms to forecast the estimated remaining run time.

The DTM continuously assesses transformer loading and thermal conditions to calculate the accumulated loss of life in real-time, updating at approximately two-second intervals. After each interval, the DTM updates the accumulated loss of life. This considers the exact interval duration, and adjusts with an acceleration factor based on the loading and thermal conditions. The average acceleration factor is applied to any unmonitored time before installing the DTM. This provides a thorough estimate of the total loss of life, and can be used in predictive maintenance planning.

Asset management database

A secure MQTT communication protocol allows the DTM to communicate safely with the web-based UNITE asset management database. UNITE provides user-friendly access to all distribution transformer performance data for convenient centralised analysis and reporting. It is a sophisticated IoT database with advanced data visualisation tools for Franklin Electric monitoring systems like the DTM. The database provides user-friendly access to voltage, temperature and current power factor data for convenient analysis and reporting.

Easy installation

The DTM can be applied to any type of distribution transformer with a secondary output of 480 volts or less, phase to neutral. Installation has been kept simple, with only a few connections required for the secondary transformer. Four powerful 25 lbs. magnets integrated into the mounting plate allow the DTM to be installed vertically or horizontally, without drilling or adhesives.

Credit(s)

Comtest





