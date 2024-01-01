Power audits – an important step in the sustainability journey in Africa

August 2024 Electrical Power & Protection

Sustainability has become a global imperative, with countries and businesses worldwide striving to reduce their environmental impact, conserve resources and promote long-term viability. In the context of Africa, the sustainability journey is particularly crucial, as the continent grapples with unique challenges and opportunities in its pursuit of sustainable development.

Sustainability encompasses a wide range of aspects, including environmental protection, social responsibility, and economic growth. It involves minimising waste, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, promoting renewable energy sources, and ensuring the wellbeing of communities and future generations.

Sustainability in Africa: Challenges and opportunities

Africa faces distinct challenges in its sustainability journey, compared to other regions. The continent is home to rapidly growing populations, urbanisation and industrialisation, which place significant demands on resources and infrastructure.

Additionally, many African countries struggle with limited access to modern energy services, relying heavily on traditional biomass and fossil fuels. However, Africa also presents unique opportunities for sustainable development.

The continent has abundant renewable energy resources such as solar, wind, and hydropower, which can be harnessed to meet growing energy demands sustainably. Moreover, African countries can leapfrog outdated technologies and adopt innovative solutions that promote energy efficiency, waste management, and sustainable agriculture.



Suvern Moodley, ecoconsult business development manager, Anglophone Africa Cluster, Schneider Electric.

The role of power audits in achieving sustainability

Power audits play a crucial role in helping companies and end users optimise their operations and become more sustainable. By conducting thorough assessments of energy consumption, processes and waste generation, power audits identify areas for improvement and provide actionable recommendations to reduce energy usage, minimise waste and optimise operations.

While power audits offer immediate benefits in terms of cost savings and efficiency improvements, they also serve as a foundation for long-term sustainability plans. By understanding their current energy consumption patterns and identifying areas for improvement, companies can develop strategic plans to invest in renewable energy sources such as cogeneration, solar power and battery energy storage systems.

These investments not only reduce environmental impact, but also contribute to the development of smart grids and energy trading systems, where excess energy can be sold back to customers or utilities.

The journey to sustainability: Planning and budgeting

Achieving sustainability is a journey that requires careful planning, budgeting and execution. Power audits provide the necessary insights to develop comprehensive plans that align with global standards and initiatives. These plans should include detailed budgets for capital expenditure and operating expenditure, and also potential rebates or incentives available for compliance with sustainability and environmental regulations.

Power audits are an essential step in Africa’s sustainability journey, providing companies with the tools and insights needed to optimise operations, reduce environmental impact, and contribute to the continent’s sustainable development.

By embracing power audits and developing comprehensive sustainability plans, African businesses can not only improve their bottom line but also play a vital role in creating a more sustainable future for the continent and the world.

Credit(s)

Schneider Electric South Africa





