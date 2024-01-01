AVEVA unveils Sustainability Progress Report

August 2024 News

AVEVA has launched its 2023 Sustainability Progress Report at London Tech Week 2024, where the company advocates for an ethical and impact-driven AI, aimed at increasing creativity and efficiency for a more sustainable world. In 2023, AVEVA continued to make progress on its core ESG framework objectives, including enabling the sustainable transformation of industry through its software, modelling environmental stewardship and ethical best practice, and fostering an inclusive workplace culture where every employee feels engaged and empowered to learn and grow. It details progress made in 2023 in AVEVA’s three key pillars: technology handprint, operational footprint, and inclusive culture.



Caspar Herzberg, CEO, AVEVA.

Technology handprint

“Beyond our efforts to reduce our own carbon footprint, we recognise that our biggest opportunity to make a positive impact and accelerate our journey towards net zero is through our core products, digital solutions that can help industries improve efficiency, circularity, traceability, and resilience,” said Lisa Wee, global head of sustainability at AVEVA.

In this regard, the company has developed a new ‘green logo’ programme that in the first six months has supported the deployment of clean tech activities for 25 customers. In addition, with 13 new case studies quantifying the reduction of emissions AVEVA software enables for customers, the company demonstrates how it walks the talk through tangible achievements contributing to sustainability. Last, but not least, hackathons run in 2023 generated 80 sustainability-led technology ideas for future innovations.

2023 also saw the launch of AVEVA’s Sustainability Accelerator programme, the purpose of which is to advance sustainability use cases and capabilities across the company’s portfolio and partner ecosystem, including via AVEVA’s industrial intelligence platform, CONNECT.

“AVEVA’s Sustainability Accelerator programme aims to enable faster uptake of existing sustainability solutions across the industrial landscape, while we continue to invest in product capabilities and partnerships that will push out the frontiers of sustainability innovation for industry” said Joana Mainguy, director of Sustainability. Finally, AVEVA has pioneered a new standard for green software. Since the end of 2023, 31% of its portfolio has built-in power consumption measurement technology.



Lisa Wee, head of Global Sustainability, AVEVA.

Operational footprint

In 2023, AVEVA met four of its 15 ESG targets for 2025, including a 93% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions through a combination of measures. The company procured 100% of renewable electricity in all global markets as per RE100 criteria, reduced its overall fleet by 21% over the year, and counted hybrid or electric vehicles for 25% of the remaining fleet. Notable achievements related to upstream emissions include a 36% decrease in purchased goods and services emission, and a 49% decrease in business travel emissions. The latter goes beyond the company’s ESG goal of a 20% reduction.

Regarding Scope 3, AVEVA has integrated e-waste data in the inventory under the waste category to report another significant achievement: “Our initial target of diverting five tons of e-waste from landfill in 2025 was surpassed by 22,75 tons in 2023. 100% of e-waste sent to our disposal partner is now diverted from landfill,” said Wee.





