Rack mount on-line UPS improves user interface and lead time

Emerson has announced the new Series D update to the family of proven SolaHD industrial rack-mount online uninterruptible power supplies (UPSs). The new SolaHD S4KD Series offers significant user interface improvements and other design upgrades to increase reliability and product availability. The S4KD is an online double conversion UPS, providing a zero-transfer time from external to internal power upon utility power failure to deliver a seamless flow of power for critical loads. The S4KD is available in 1000-3000 VA in 120 V and 3000 VA in 230 V configurations, each housed in a slim 2U form factor.
Emerson SolaHD line UPSs are proven performers, with rugged metal housings and hardwired connections, providing reliable power for automation, microprocessor/PC-based hardware, networking, telecommunications and other mission-critical systems. The S4KD Series builds upon the exceptional ruggedness, battery life and power quality of the previous series, and it incorporates new hardware design updates to improve usability, efficiency, and reliability.
The S4KD Series can be configured to provide status and diagnostic information using the onboard interface, without the need for a laptop. The LCD colour graphical display is gravity sensitive, properly orienting itself for easy viewing and operation, regardless of the UPS’ installation position. State-of- the-art diagnostics provide alerts to users about battery health status, efficiency metrics, replacement date prediction, data logging, input/output real-time tracking, bypass operation and faults, so that users can keep their systems operating at peak performance.
