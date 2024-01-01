Rugged waterproof box computers

August 2024 Industrial Computer Hardware

Teguar waterproof box computers are constructed with rugged aluminium or stainless steel housing. The aluminium housing acts as a heatsink for efficient, fanless cooling. These computers can be used in a wide variety of applications that require a rugged and compact computer, such as food and beverage manufacturing, pharmaceutical manufacturing, clean room applications, and even outdoors.

These box PCs also offer a diverse range of CPU options, ensuring optimal processing power for various application needs. From energy-efficient processors for basic computing tasks to high-performance CPUs for demanding applications, Teguar provides flexibility in choosing the ideal processing capabilities. These rugged computers come equipped with an extensive array of inputs and outputs, allowing seamless integration with peripheral devices, and expanding the connectivity options. This, combined with their robust construction, makes them an ideal choice for industries where reliable and compact computing solutions are essential.

About the series

The stainless steel IP69K box PC represents the pinnacle of industrial computing excellence. Its robust IP66/IP69K waterproof stainless steel enclosure guarantees uncompromising durability and reliability in the harshest environments. Whether opting for cable glands or waterproof M12 connectors, your connectivity needs are expertly addressed, even in wet conditions. It is powered by the efficient Intel Celeron J6412 and has a low power consumption, at just 35 watts. This not only conserves energy, but also lowers operation costs. The TWB-4810’s optional Wi-Fi 6 capability ensures seamless connectivity in remote or demanding locations. With a compact size, and four mounting holes for versatile installation, it adapts effortlessly to any workspace.

