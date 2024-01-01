Rugged waterproof box computers

Teguar waterproof box computers are constructed with rugged aluminium or stainless steel housing. The aluminium housing acts as a heatsink for efficient, fanless cooling. These computers can be used in a wide variety of applications that require a rugged and compact computer, such as food and beverage manufacturing, pharmaceutical manufacturing, clean room applications, and even outdoors.
These box PCs also offer a diverse range of CPU options, ensuring optimal processing power for various application needs. From energy-efficient processors for basic computing tasks to high-performance CPUs for demanding applications, Teguar provides flexibility in choosing the ideal processing capabilities. These rugged computers come equipped with an extensive array of inputs and outputs, allowing seamless integration with peripheral devices, and expanding the connectivity options. This, combined with their robust construction, makes them an ideal choice for industries where reliable and compact computing solutions are essential.
About the series
The stainless steel IP69K box PC represents the pinnacle of industrial computing excellence. Its robust IP66/IP69K waterproof stainless steel enclosure guarantees uncompromising durability and reliability in the harshest environments. Whether opting for cable glands or waterproof M12 connectors, your connectivity needs are expertly addressed, even in wet conditions. It is powered by the efficient Intel Celeron J6412 and has a low power consumption, at just 35 watts. This not only conserves energy, but also lowers operation costs. The TWB-4810’s optional Wi-Fi 6 capability ensures seamless connectivity in remote or demanding locations. With a compact size, and four mounting holes for versatile installation, it adapts effortlessly to any workspace.
Panel PCs for the production floor Vepac Electronics
Industrial Computer Hardware
The TP-5945 is an ideal computing solution for various operations on the production floor. The clean and modern look, coupled with PCAP technology for accurate and responsive touch functionality, enhances the precision and practicality of industrial operations.
Read more...Multifunctional displays from ifm ifm - South Africa
Industrial Computer Hardware
A measured value high up in the cloud increases the global visibility of information, but not always the local visibility. For this purpose, ifm’s new multifunction display with a universal measurement input is the right choice in almost all applications.
Read more...Seamless automation system upgrade ABB South Africa
Industrial Computer Hardware
ABB has launched the ABB Ability Symphony Plus SDe Series, a portfolio of hardware products that help modernise existing process control system installations with minimal risk and disruption to plant operations
Read more...New-generation EtherCAT terminals Beckhoff Automation
Industrial Computer Hardware
With a new generation of EtherCAT analogue terminals in a compact high-density housing, Beckhoff is significantly enhancing the performance of the previous IP20 I/Os in this area.
Read more...Robust industrial relays Vepac Electronics
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
Industrial RT relays from Vepac are particularly robust and are used for high load control. RT modules can control up to three changeover contacts, with 10 A each. In addition, this product is equipped for safety reasons with manual operation, improved LEDs or free-wheeling diodes.
Read more...Power analyser with RS-232 C Vepac Electronics
Electrical Power & Protection
Power analysers are used for the precise evaluation of circuits, energy consumers and network loads. This professional three-phase power analyser is of the highest technical standard, and offers all important functions for performance analysis in electrical one- and three-phase systems.
Read more...Versatile thermal imaging camera Vepac Electronics
Temperature Measurement
The PeakTech 5610 B is a versatile thermal imaging camera with a range of -20 to 400°C, and a thermal resolution of 220x160 thermal pixels, which makes temperature differences easily recognisable for every user.