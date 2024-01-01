Panel PCs for the production floor

The TP-5945 is an ideal computing solution for various operations on the production floor. The clean and modern look, coupled with PCAP technology for accurate and responsive touch functionality, enhances the precision and practicality of industrial operations. Running on Windows 11, these panel PCs offer an intuitive user experience, contributing to seamless processes on the product floor.
The 25 cm Touch Screen Panel PC is the smallest size in the series. Despite its size, it still runs on the powerful Intel 11th Generation processor, allowing for the Windows 11 operating system to run smoothly. This unit is ideal for mounting flush to the wall, with a thin design and no exposed metal on the front bezel. PCAP technology ensures accurate and responsive touch functionality. It has a unique two-piece solution that enables the box to be removed from the front panel, allowing for easy maintenance. The TP-5945-10 is ideal for industrial applications such as production floors, workstations, and other manufacturing applications.
Rugged waterproof box computers Vepac Electronics
Teguar waterproof box computers are constructed with rugged aluminium or stainless steel housing. The aluminium housing acts as a heatsink for efficient, fanless cooling. These computers can be used in a wide variety of applications that require a rugged and compact computer.
A measured value high up in the cloud increases the global visibility of information, but not always the local visibility. For this purpose, ifm’s new multifunction display with a universal measurement input is the right choice in almost all applications.
ABB has launched the ABB Ability Symphony Plus SDe Series, a portfolio of hardware products that help modernise existing process control system installations with minimal risk and disruption to plant operations
With a new generation of EtherCAT analogue terminals in a compact high-density housing, Beckhoff is significantly enhancing the performance of the previous IP20 I/Os in this area.
Industrial RT relays from Vepac are particularly robust and are used for high load control. RT modules can control up to three changeover contacts, with 10 A each. In addition, this product is equipped for safety reasons with manual operation, improved LEDs or free-wheeling diodes.
Power analysers are used for the precise evaluation of circuits, energy consumers and network loads. This professional three-phase power analyser is of the highest technical standard, and offers all important functions for performance analysis in electrical one- and three-phase systems.
The PeakTech 5610 B is a versatile thermal imaging camera with a range of -20 to 400°C, and a thermal resolution of 220x160 thermal pixels, which makes temperature differences easily recognisable for every user.