Panel PCs for the production floor

August 2024 Industrial Computer Hardware

The TP-5945 is an ideal computing solution for various operations on the production floor. The clean and modern look, coupled with PCAP technology for accurate and responsive touch functionality, enhances the precision and practicality of industrial operations. Running on Windows 11, these panel PCs offer an intuitive user experience, contributing to seamless processes on the product floor.

The TP-5945 Touch Panel PC series, powered by the latest Intel Core 11th Generation processor, excels in various manufacturing environments. PCAP technology ensures accurate and responsive touch functionality, enhancing precision in industrial processes. Running on Windows 11, these panel PCs offer an intuitive user experience, making them an excellent choice to elevate manufacturing operations.

The 25 cm Touch Screen Panel PC is the smallest size in the series. Despite its size, it still runs on the powerful Intel 11th Generation processor, allowing for the Windows 11 operating system to run smoothly. This unit is ideal for mounting flush to the wall, with a thin design and no exposed metal on the front bezel. PCAP technology ensures accurate and responsive touch functionality. It has a unique two-piece solution that enables the box to be removed from the front panel, allowing for easy maintenance. The TP-5945-10 is ideal for industrial applications such as production floors, workstations, and other manufacturing applications.

Credit(s)

Vepac Electronics





