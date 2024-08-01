Adroit Technologies announces management changes

Adroit Technologies has announced the following management changes, effective from 1 August 2024. Dave Wibberley steps down as managing director after more than 25 years at the helm of Adroit Technologies. Johan Nieuwenhuizen, current sales director, and Frits Kok, current chief technology officer, have been appointed as joint chief executive officers. In addition, three new directors have been appointed to the board, namely Pawel Pietak, director of technical services, Jason Munitich, technical director, and Hugo Pienaar, director of digital services.

Wibberley explains: “Adroit Technologies is a global software company supplying software into the factory and process industry in over six continents. With over 35 000 licences sold to happy customers in industries that span the industrial and IT environments, we have grown the business to 30 times the size it was when we first took it on 25 years ago. However, despite this success, Adroit needs new direction, leadership and energy to go to the next level. We felt that it was important going forward to reward and bring on internal staff that have in their own right shown the leadership, commitment, and initiative that have been the driving force behind the company’s success. The new directors bring skills that will continue to enhance and deliver products to our customers that will help them leverage their current investments in Adroit’s scada and related products. This will allow them to take advantage of the productivity gains possible in the digital world, while we will focus on the continued world-class service and support we have become so well known for.”

Wibberley and Mike Lamusse will retain their positions on the board in an advisory capacity.

